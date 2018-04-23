Tourist suffers serious injuries in head-on collision at notorious road junction

AN American tourist suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision at a Cork junction where two other US tourists died in a horror crash last year.

Gardaí have closed the N20 Cork-Limerick road near the Waterloo junction, on the outskirts of Cork city, after the collision between two cars which occurred shortly after 11am today.

One of the vehicles was a hire car carrying a US couple who were on holidays in Ireland. It is believed they were en route to Blarney Castle when the accident occurred.

The male driver of one car suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in a serious condition. A female was treated at the scene for injuries.

However, her injuries are not life threatening. Another person involved in the collision was treated at the scene for shock but was uninjured.

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade units and multiple Health Service Executive (HSE) ambulances attended the scene. Gurranabraher Gardaí have closed the section of road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services. Motorists were urged to avoid the area as diversions will be in place for the remainder of the day.

The collision occurred just metres from the spot where two US tourists died in a head-on collision last September.

The two American tourists died after a collision between their hire car, an articulated lorry and another vehicle on September 11 near a turn-off to Blarney Castle off the N20.

Both tourists who died last September were aged in their 60s. Their partners were also injured in the accident but both survived. Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Anyone with information on the tragedy or the movements of the vehicles involved is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on (021) 4946200.

