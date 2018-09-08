'Tourist' remains in critical condition after being struck by car

A pedestrian believed to be a tourist remained in a critical condition in hospital last night after he was struck by a car while walking in the city centre early yesterday.

The 34-year-old man, who is believed to be a foreign national, was struck as he crossed Trinity Street at the junction of Dame Street around 12:30am yesterday.

A 33-year-old woman, who is understood to have been walking alongside him, was also hit. However, her injuries were minor and she was released from hospital. The man was rushed to St James's Hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries.

His condition remained critical last night, according to gardai.

The driver of the car, who remained at the scene of the accident, was not injured.

Gardai, who are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, are looking for anyone who was in the Dame Street area between 12.15am and 12:45am yesterday to contact them.

They are also appealing for any drivers with dash camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The accident happened in an area that is popular with tourists. There are also many late-night bars and nightclubs nearby.

While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, gardai are reminding drivers to take special care when driving in areas frequented by tourists, who may be unfamiliar with the area and the road layout.

This may apply to visitors from North America or Europe where drivers drive on the right-hand side of the road and who can walk into the path of oncoming traffic because they are expecting it to be coming from the opposite direction.

