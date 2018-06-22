Tourist at Giant's Causeway visitor centre dies following fall

A tourist has died following an incident at the Giant's Causeway.

It is understood the incident happened within the visitors centre but the exact details are not known.

The man, understood to be in his 70s and from America, died in hospital on Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 11.06am on Tuesday following reports a man had fallen and sustained a head injury in the vicinity of the Causeway Road, Bushmills.

NIAS dispatched an emergency ambulance crew to the incident. Following assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was transported to Causeway Hospital. A spokeperson for the National Trust said: "We can confirm that a visitor was treated following an incident at the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre on Tuesday 19th June. The NI Ambulance Service was in attendance and the visitor was taken to hospital. We are aware of the sad news that the visitor has since passed away and would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family."

Pádraig McShane, an Independent Councillor in Causeway Coast and Glens, expressed his sincere sympathies to the family of the gentleman who died. He said: "I have alerted the council who will inform the Health and Safety Executive NI. In addition I will require them to hold their own investigation with Environmental Health and Building Control departments to the fore.

“I can confirm that the family are currently receiving support from the American Consulate in Belfast. In addition the hospitality sector is is providing considered and thoughtful support at a local level”.

