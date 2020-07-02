Tourism chief warns Ireland must re-open for overseas visitors as soon as possible

IRELAND must be reopened to overseas tourists as fast as as public health considerations can allow, TDs have been told.

Fáilte Ireland boss Paul Kelly has told the Dáil's Covid-19 probe that the pandemic has had a "catastrophic" effect on the tourism sector.

He told the Dáil's Special Committee on Covid-19 Response that it "dwarfs any previous crises".

The sector has been shut down since March and has suffered four months with no revenue in that time.

Meanwhile, he said businesses in tourism and hospitality have incurred estimated costs of €1bn.

He said the agency is "delighted" the industry is reopening but warned of the loss of revenue from overseas visitors.

Mr Kelly said the blanket 14 day self-isolation requirement effectively writes off over 70pc of revenue.

He said: "We simply must find a way to facilitate the planning for and the re-opening of access for overseas tourism as soon and as fast as public health considerations can allow."

Mr Kelly added: "In addition to the lack of overseas revenue, the capacity restrictions imposed by social distancing measures and the challenges to domestic demand created by health and economic concerns will depress revenue levels."

He outlined supports Fáilte Ireland has put in place and how an advertising campaign has been launched to encourage Irish people to holiday at home.

In response to questions from Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll MacNeill he said the ‘Ireland, Make a Break for It’ campaign has cost around €1.5m.

He said it's difficult to predict the expected return to the tourism sector but in general such campaigns see €10 spent by tourists for every €1 spent on the advertising.

