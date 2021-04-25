Tourism boost as fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to Europe this summer 

Americans who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 should be able to travel to Europe by the summer, easing existing restrictions on non-essential.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times that the union’s 27 members would accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The agency has approved the three vaccines used in the United States.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” von der Leyen said. “This will enable free movement and travel to the European Union.”

She did not say when travel could resume. The EU largely shut down nonessential travel more than a year ago.

European Union countries agreed this month to launch Covid-19 travel passes that would permit people who have been vaccinated against the disease, recovered from an infection or have tested negative to travel more easily.

The move could be a huge boost to Ireland’s economy if it means US tourists may begin travelling here in large numbers.

The US and Canada account for about 2million arrivals to Ireland every year, behind only the UK.

Both the US and Canada are currently on Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list. People who have already been fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine for two weeks following a decision by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. However, the lifting on the ban on non-essential travel means visits will no longer be restricted to business or humanitarian reasons.