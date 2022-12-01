Tougher roadside drug testing in force from today as Garda Christmas crackdown begins

A new roadside drug driving testing device, which can test for a greater range of drugs, comes into operation from today.

The new Securetec Drugwipe 6s drug testing device, which has been introduced by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) and rolled out to Gardaí across the country, works like an antigen test.

It is more portable, faster at delivering results and can test for cannabis, cocaine, benzodiazepines and opiates, and the device can, unlike its predecessor, test for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The new testing device will be used from today by Gardaí who have announced an intensive, nationwide, six-week road safety enforcement campaign, which will run across Christmas and into the new year.

Gardaí said a “primary goal” will be to reduce the number of people driving while under the influence of alcohol and illegal drugs, but they will be also targeting other road traffic offences such as mobile phone use, speeding and non-wearing of seatbelts.

Research by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Gardaí has revealed that over the last five years, 86 fatalities and 765 serious injuries were recorded over the Christmas and New Year period.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said the new drug testing device is a “key action” of the State’s 2022 Road Safety Strategy.

“We know that the majority of drivers don’t drive under the influence of drugs but there are still some who persist in this dangerous behaviour. As we come into the festive season, remember that drugs and alcohol and driving do not mix under any circumstance. I’d like to remind drivers that all drink or drug driving penalties carry a disqualification period,” she said.

146 people have died on the Irish roads to date in 2022, which represents an increase of 27 on the same time last year. Meanwhile, 1,174 people were seriously injured up to 27 November this year.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “This year has seen 146 fatalities on our roads which is 146 empty seats at the table on Christmas Day. We all agree that number is far too high and we must work together to keep each other safe. In December 2021, 19 people died in road collisions, our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and family.”

Meanwhile, RSA CEO Sam Waide has urged all road users to “act responsibly and to not drink or drug drive” when using the roads over the Christmas and New Year period.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by accident, it happens by choice - those choices could have catastrophic consequences. I would appeal to all road users not to take risks on the road and to make safer choices however you use the road. Slow down, don’t drink or drug drive, wear your seatbelt and watch out for cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and horse riders this festive season,” he added.

“If you are planning to head out socialising, remember to plan how you are going to get home in advance. Designate a driver or organise a taxi, hackney, minibus, or public transport. Be aware too of the danger of drink driving the morning after.”