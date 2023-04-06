Tougher penalties planned for anti-social behaviour

Penalties for assaults on gardaí and frontline workers will be increased

Higher penalties will be brought in for anti-social behaviour offences in new legislation.

A government clampdown on such behaviour and attacks on gardaí is detailed in the new justice action plan.

Garda powers in relation to public order and anti-social behaviour will be reviewed by the Anti-Social Behaviour Forum as part of the newly published government justice action plan.

The forum will also review the effectiveness of Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs).

Penalties for assaults on gardaí, frontline workers, members of the Defence Forces and firefighters, prison officers and ambulance personnel will be increased to 12 years.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said: “A key priority will be to continue to support An Garda Síochána in protecting our communities from crime through increased resources and a stronger and more diverse garda service.

“We will invest in recruitment, training and technology and progress new legislation to help An Garda Síochána as they do their vital job protecting us.”

The Government will also publish a new human trafficking action plan. This will put in place new laws to ensure character evidence in sentencing for sexual offences trials can be tested and character witnesses cross-examined.

Legal barriers that prevent domestic violence victims fleeing abuse at home will be removed.

A “fair” digital system for immigration services will be established, which will integrate messaging systems across justice officials.

The action plan aims to “dramatically increase” digital services across the sector and get rid of the backlog of immigration applications.

There has been a 25pc increase in these applications.

Following Irish Independent reports of security breaches at Dublin Airport, the new justice action plan also aims to maintain the “integrity” of border controls.

A new Gambling Regulation Authority will be set up, as championed by junior justice minister James Browne.

Legal education will also have independent oversight for the first time, and barriers to becoming a solicitor or barrister will be removed.

The country’s outdated licensing laws will be updated, allowing nightclubs to open until 6am.