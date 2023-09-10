Touching tributes as mother and son who died in Co Cavan fire are named locally

People have paid tribute to Michael and Kathleen Lynch, with one touching tribute recalling that Mrs Lynch’s soup “after the annual Christmas swim at Lacken Lake is famous”

Tributes are being paid to a mother and son who died in a fire at their home in Co Cavan in the early hours of Sunday.

Michael Lynch and his mother Kathleen died in the blaze on the outskirts of Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan.

Local people have paid tribute to Michael and Kathleen as stalwarts of the local community and GAA club, with a touching tribute recalling that Mrs Lynch’s soup “after the annual Christmas swim at Lacken Lake is famous”.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at Lackanmore after the blaze was reported at the roadside farmhouse just before 2am.

Despite their efforts, Ms Lynch, in her 80s, and her son (53) perished in the fire which badly damaged the house.

Their bodies were taken to Cavan General Hospital where post mortem examinations were due to be carried out.

The scene of the fire was sealed off by gardaí pending a forensic examination, but it is believed the fire was accidental.

At the scene the charred timbers of the roof could be seen above a room on the left side of the house where the fire is believed to have started. The rooms to the right were also badly damaged and there was evidence of smoke damage in the hallway of the two-storey property.

Family members were comforting each other at the scene as they tried to come to terms with the tragedy.

The house in which Michael and Kathleen Lynch died near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan

Local Fine Gael Councillor Trevor Smith said the town of Ballyjamesduff was numb and couldn’t believe such a tragedy could happen.

“I happened to come across the fire last night just before the emergency services landed. And I have to say that we have to commend our emergency services, the gardaí, the fire brigade, the paramedics, and the priest arrived too. They're so professional and yet respectful and that's the one thing that will come out of it. How do these guys do their jobs day in day out,” Cllr Smith said.

“The community will rally and help in any way that they can. Even this morning the local community council set up tea station and had everything ready for the family. The community won't be found wanting in anything they can do to help this terrible tragedy,” he added.

The local Castlerahan GAA Club expressed it sympathies to the Lynch family.

“As a club and community we woke up to the awful news about the death of Kathleen and Michael Lynch,” the club wrote on social media.

"A family steeped in our club and community with Kathleen having four grandsons (Kieran, Cormac and Gavin Daly and Shane O’Reilly) on the winning intermediate team last year and a granddaughter (Roisin O’Reilly) on the ladies team that won the Intermediate Championship also.

"Her grandson Jamie O’Reilly is part of our u17 team who are in the championship semi final.

"Her soup after the annual Christmas swim at Lacken Lake is famous. Her son Andy is hugely involved in coaching in the men’s and women’s underage.

"Michael was a great supporter, a constant at every Castlerahan game and rarely missed a match."

The club concluded: “We pass on our sympathies to Rose, Catriona and Andy and all the extended family. A minute’s silence will be observed in games throughout the county today.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

A garda spokesperson said the force was alerted to the fire shortly before 2.00am on Sunday.

“Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire during the early hours of the morning,” a spokesperson said.

The bodies of the mother and son were taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene of the fire was preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, while the Coroner was notified of the two deaths.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing,” the garda spokesperson confirmed.

Funeral arrangements for Michael and Kathleen will be announced at a later date.