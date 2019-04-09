Total of 631 patients on trolleys today, highest figure in 2019 so far - INMO

A massive 631 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, the highest figure in 2019 so far, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

A total of 465 are waiting in emergency departments nationwide, while 166 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The Trolley Watch figures show that the worst-hit hospitals today are:

University Hospital Limerick with 55 patients on trolleys

Sligo University Hospital with 50 patients on trolleys

Cork University Hospital with a total of 42 patients on trolleys.

The INMO Trolley Watch is released every day after the count at 8am.

They count the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.

