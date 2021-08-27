‘Total nonsense’ – Ian Bailey's solicitor dismisses Macron suggestion of new Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder trial

Taoiseach Micheál Martin as he welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at Government Buildings yesterday during his official visit to Ireland. Photo: Julien Behal

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for Ian Bailey (64) to travel to Paris for a new trial over the Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) killing has been rejected as "total nonsense".

Mr Bailey refused to comment on Mr Macron's suggestion, tabled during a meeting in Dublin with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, or his description of Mr Bailey as "the person condemned" over the December 23, 1996 killing.

However, Mr Bailey's solicitor, Frank Buttimer, rejected any question of the Manchester-born freelance journalist and poet agreeing to travel to France.

Mr Bailey described the May 2019 Paris trial at which he was convicted in absentia of Ms du Plantier's murder as "a show trial" and "a mockery of justice".

He has consistently protested his innocence of the mother of one's killing in west Cork and claimed that sinister attempts were made to frame him for the crime.

Mr Buttimer emphatically ruled out any question of his client travelling to France.

"Absolutely there are no circumstances in which Mr Bailey (will travel to France)," he said.

"Firstly, that (anyone) would have thought he got any kind of fair trial (in 2019) and, secondly, that if he were to go to France as what President Macron described as 'the condemned man' – the idea of Mr Bailey going to France to get a fair trial is nonsense. Total nonsense."

The Cork solicitor said his client had been the subject of repeated French legal bids over the years, including three separate extradition attempts.

"It did not come as a surprise to me to see the French are continuing their pursuit of Mr Bailey which has been relentless over the years."

Mr Macron had asked the Taoiseach to see what more could be done for the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who are still awaiting justice almost 25 years after her brutal murder.

“Should the person condemned agree to come to France, a new trial could be organised but so far, he has been refusing to do so,” Mr Macron said.

The French leader said the Paris courts were considering their next step after an Irish court refused to extradite Mr Bailey on foot of his Paris conviction in May 2019.

“The French court is now considering what to do next and is leaving a window, a period of time for the Irish and French courts to discuss, to decide what to do next.

“All of that should be based on the mutual trust of our courts, that is at the heart of the European project, so that a solution can be found."

The Taoiseach pointed out that politicians cannot interfere in the judicial process in Ireland – but he spoke of the great dignity of the du Plantier family and described the killing as having a terrible legacy for Irish society.

“It is a terrible stain in terms of our country and in terms of what happened to a person of great substance who loved her visits to west Cork,” he said.

“It’s incomprehensible what happened on that particular evening and it does continue to grip the Irish public.”

Mr Martin said the Garda investigation into the killing is still open and active.

The murder was the focus of major Sky and Netlix documentaries over the summer as well as four books being published between 2020-2022.

On foot of the intense international coverage, gardaí are now examining several pieces of potentially new information.

Mr Bailey was arrested twice by gardaí for questioning about the Sophie Toscan du Plantier investigation, in 1997 and 1998, but was released without charge on both occasions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled in 2000/2001 that Mr Bailey did not have a case to answer here.

After Ireland's failure to charge anyone with the killing, the French launched their own investigation over almost a decade by Paris-based Magistrate Patrick Gachon. The Gachon report resulted in Mr Bailey being charged with the killing.

He was convicted following a one-week trial in Paris – staged in absentia – in May 2019 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mr Bailey told the Independent.ie earlier this week that he felt "like a hunted animal" through being continuously linked to the crime and through the unrelenting media focus on him.

He admitted he was also deeply concerned at reports RTÉ will broadcast a Late Late Show slot to mark the forthcoming 25th anniversary of the unsolved murder and warned he will report RTÉ to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) if he is not given the right to defend himself.

Sophie's son, Pierre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, has been linked with a major interview on the opening programme of the show's autumn season.

Mr Baudey-Vignaud was just 15 when his mother was savagely battered to death by an intruder on a laneway leading from her isolated holiday home at Toormore, outside Schull in west Cork, on December 23, 1996.

The frenzied attack saw the film executive killed after being repeatedly beaten with a stone and a concrete block.

Mr Baudey-Vignaud named his eldest child Sophie in honour of his mother – and has insisted on keeping the Toormore cottage she described as her "dream home".

He vowed that he will never stop campaigning for justice for his mother.