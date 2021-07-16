Torch and screwdriver among gifts at funeral of N7 crash victim Dean Maguire

ONE of three men killed in a road crash last week has been remembered at his funeral, with a torch and screwdriver among the gifts placed beside his coffin.

Tallaght man Dean Maguire (29) died after the car he was a passenger in drove the wrong way down the N7 and crashed head-on into a truck.

His two friends, driver Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31), were also killed in the crash.

The three men all had multiple criminal convictions and had links to a burglary gang in south Dublin.

This morning, Dean Maguire's funeral service took place in St Mary's Priory in Tallaght village.

At the beginning of the service, offertory gifts were brought up to the altar by his family and friends.

They included a torch and screwdriver, as well as cigarettes, his cap, newspapers, his keys, a Canada Goose jacket and his reg plate.

Floral tributes were also laid at the altar alongside his coffin, which read 'Husband', 'Maguire', 'Son', and 'Mad Man'.

During the ceremony, the local parish priest expressed his sympathies with Maguire's loved ones, saying he was taken "so suddenly and quickly without a chance to say goodbye”.

He said there were twice as many people outside the church as inside to celebrate the funeral service.

Friends and family also read out personal messages.

They spoke of the "mad memories" they had with the deceased, who they repeatedly described as a "legend" and devoted father to his two children, as well as a devoted husband to his wife.

A number of people finished their tributes saying "up Foxrock" while one female relative told the mourners: "Sorry for the language father, rest in peace ya f***ing legend".

His coffin was later carried out to the tune of Tina Turner's Simply the Best before being removed for burial to Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Dean Maguire is survived by his parents, Kathleen and Thomas, wife SallyAnn, two daughters, and wider group of family and friends.

The funeral service of Graham Taylor will take place tomorrow while Karl Freeman will be buried next week.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene on the N7 on Wednesday, July 7, after their car collided with a truck.

Just minutes before the collision, gardaí had observed the BMW car that the three men were travelling in driving erratically in the Tallaght area.

Their vehicle drove the wrong way down the N7 in an attempt to evade gardaí before the collision.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident of dangerous driving involving associates of Maguire as they escorted his hearse back to Tallaght on Wednesday.

In video footage circulating on social media, taken from inside a vehicle travelling behind the hearse, a voice is heard repeatedly shouting: “Go on Deano.”

Sounding horns and with photographs of Dean Maguire stuck on the back windows, a number of cars are seen speeding through red lights on the wrong side of the road while also passing out each other.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed they are investigating “an incident of dangerous driving which occurred in and around the Old Naas Road and Crumlin areas of Dublin (on the afternoon of July 14).

“Gardaí on patrol observed a number of vehicles engaged in dangerous and erratic driving.”

