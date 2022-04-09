Top tips this Easter to keep your little ones happy bunnies

With tentative talk of a mini heatwave, thanks to a plume of tropical air wafting up our shores, our first restriction-free Easter since the pandemic began is looking very promising.

As we get together with family and friends to celebrate the longer, brighter days of the holidays, a host of exciting events are taking place across the country.

From chocolate workshops to Easter parades, cookery classes and cycling our greenways, here are a few ideas for starters:

The Irish National Stud and Gardens in Co Kildare has the Mad Hatter presiding over an egg hunt, with celebrations running from April 15 to 18 from 12 to 4pm and the welcome opportunity to meet some of the newborn foals.

Dublin Zoo is hosting its Easter Extravangazoo events on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday from 12 to 4pm, with games, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Visitors can explore the new Himalayan Hills habitat for snow leopards and red panda.

Egg hunts are also being held at Blackwater Open Farm, Co Wexford, from 12 to 3pm on Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday. At Brigit’s Garden in Rosscahill, Galway, younger children will enjoy a mini-hunt, while older siblings can take part in the Mighty Hunt, with every child getting a chocolate nest with little eggs as a prize.

At Malahide Castle in Co Dublin, Easterella the Easter Fairy will guide you through the trail to find and match puzzle pieces, with a draw for a giant egg.

Birr Castle in Co Offaly has a special Easter trail on Easter Sunday and Monday when children can meet the Easter Bunny and his friends Henny Penny, Larry the Lamb, Quackers the Duck and the Mad Hatter and check out the tree house.

Johnstown Castle Estate in Co Wexford has an outdoor Easter trail with each ticket-holder receiving an Easter egg on completion of the trail from April 11 to 17.

Belvedere House, Gardens and Park, Co Westmeath will host an Easter treasure trail from April 15 to 17 with characters and goodies to collect along the way.

Airfield Estate in Dublin is running a junior Nature Treasures Trail with a felt workshop and guided walks exploring the themes of Birds, Nesting and Chicks, as well as a drop-in activity table.

Bunratty Folk Park in Co Clare has a host of colourful characters on parade every day throughout the week at 12.30pm and 4pm including the Easter Bunny, the Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella and a band of superheroes.

Easter Sunday features the annual Easter Bonnet competition at the Easter Festival at Fairyhouse races in Co Meath, giving kids a chance to show their creative side by making the most colourful and exciting bonnets. It is also a day of family fun at Fairyhouse, with top-class jump racing, featuring the Grade 1 Gold Cup, with children’s theatre shows and interactive pantomime puppets as well as a magic ventriloquism show and a grand finale starring the Easter Bunny.

The National Gallery on Merrion Square, Dublin will have afternoon workshops for children aged eight up from April 12 to 14, while Richmond Barracks in Inchicore has a special event on April 14 at 11am, with historian-in-residence Dervilla Roche inviting nine- to 12-year-olds to learn about Easter traditions.

Ballyroan Library in Rathfarmham, Dublin is holding a drop-in Easter craft workshop for kids aged six-plus from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday.

Art meets nature in an Easter Art Club at the Glucksman Gallery in Cork for children aged six to 10 who will take part in a range of creative projects as they discover the wildlife, nature and biodiversity found in University College Cork.

As well as guzzling all those chocolate eggs, why not try making something different this Easter? Wexford Education Support Centre is running a free Easter novelty cooking workshop by webinar on Friday at 10am. Older kids can learn to make edible Easter bunnies while younger ones can make little chicks.

The Cookery Cottage in Cork is holding classes for kids throughout the Easter holidays while the Ballinakill cookery school in Laois is hosting a two-day camp for teenagers on April 21 and 22 from 10am to 1pm to help budding cooks gain confidence in the kitchen.

Let’s face it – all that chocolate will need to be walked off at some stage. Easter weekend coincides with Pilgrim Path Week, with a multitude of organised walks taking place along pilgrim paths across the country, including an ascent of Cnoc na dTobar Pilgrim Mountain in Co Kerry and along St Kevin’s Way at Glendalough.

Easter weekend Full-Moon walks in the Cooley Mountains with spectacular views of Dundalk Bay, starting from Glenmore, Co Louth at 8pm are planned for April 16 and 17.

With two weeks’ holidays, children will be crying out for an adventure. Tayto Park has unveiled a brand-new ride just in time for Easter. Dino Dash is described as a “gently paced but exciting” ride for budding dinosaur enthusiasts to travel back in time in a safari jeep carriage and soar to the skies, reaching heights of 11.7 metres before dashing under the tail and head of an Apatosaurus Dino.

The soothing sound of the steam engine is finally back. The Railway Preservation Society of Ireland is running the Easter Eggspress from Belfast to Whitehead on April 16 and 17, while the Easter Eggstravangaza runs from Dublin to Dundalk.

Wildlands, the exciting woodland adventure centre in Co Galway, offers ziplines, climbing walls, archery, paddle-boarding and kayaking, with Easter egg hunts on Easter Saturday and Sunday for younger visitors.

Warmer weather and longer days mean cycling is coming into its own again, with no better time to discover the host of new greenways across the country. The Waterford Greenway follows a route along a former railway track for 46km, so it’s doable in a day for the adventurous.

Historical Craggaunowen in Co Clare is organising an afternoon of fantastic activities on Easter Sunday, as well as a visit from the Easter Bunny.

And finally, with the possibility of good weather on the way, it’s time to contemplate the first dip of the year. Met Éireann is still saying “wait and see”, but the long-range forecast shows signs of the weather being warmer than average for the time of year – although the experts are also warning of possible “above average rainfall”, particularly in the west and south.