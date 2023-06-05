Top tips for parents and students to help manage Leaving Cert exam stress this week

With the countdown very much on for Leaving Cert students as the State exams kick off on Wednesday, Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, has offered parents some tips to help them be “supportive and quietly kind” during the exam period.

The charity has seen an increase in parents, whose teenagers are sitting the Leaving Certificate, sign up for its services looking for help, ahead of the looming State exams, which begin on Wednesday, June 7.

“Many parents feel lost,” Fiona O'Malley, CEO of Turn2Me said, “They’re not sure what to say or how to get the balance between being supportive and not putting too much pressure on their teenagers.

"You don’t need to give a long Ted Talk every time you see your teenager but giving them words of encouragement can be really powerful. Popping into their room every hour when they have a study break with a cup of tea, a glass of water, healthy snacks and being quietly kind can make a hugely positive difference.”

Turn2Me is running support groups for both students and parents until the end of the Leaving Cert, for anyone who needs free professional mental health support.

The Turn2Me Leaving Cert Students support group will run on Wednesdays at 6pm, and the Turn2Me Leaving Cert Parents support group will run on Thursdays at 6pm. To sign up, go to Turn2Me.ie.

Also, the group has posted a set of tips to beat exam stress for students that parents can also help with:

1.Create a study timetable and stick to it

2. Take regular breaks

3. Revision notes

Write revision notes and use ‘Brainscape’ – a free flashcards learning app. This is a quick and fun way to learn and revise the material you already know, so that it comes back to you in the exams.

4. Stay hydrated and eat healthy foods

5. Deep breathing

Inhale for a count of 2-4 seconds, hold for 4-6 seconds, and exhale for 4-6 seconds. Find a combination that works for you but try to exhale longer than you inhale.

6. Exercise

Going for a jog or a walk in the morning to wake the body and mind up. Do yoga or stretching in the evenings to improve sleep quality.

7. Online support

Students and parents who are feeling overwhelmed or stressed about the Leaving Cert should join the Turn2Me free online support groups.