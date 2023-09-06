Top RTÉ execs got 10pc pay increase as broadcaster recorded €2.8m deficit last year, accounts show

The chair of the RTÉ board said it must deal with the legacy of a “siloed and dysfunctional culture” as its annual report for last year was published today in the wake of the Ryan Tubridy payments controversy

RTÉ gave its top executives a 10pc pay increase last September in a move that saw former director general Dee Forbes’s overall pay package increase by €10,000 to €316,000.

RTÉ released its delayed annual accounts this afternoon, revealing that the broadcaster had a "modest deficit” of €2.8m in 2022, the year before the Ryan Tubridy pay controversy unfolded. This compared with surpluses of €2.4m for 2021, and €8m for 2020.

The delayed release of the report comes after the departure of Tubridy from the national broadcaster amid controversy over his salary and payments he received for Renault promotional events.

The number of people paying their licence fee has also fallen in the wake of the controversy.

In its annual report for 2022, RTÉ states that members of the now-disbanded executive board had agreed to a 10pc pay cut prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic but that this had been restored in September 2022.

Catherine Martin welcomes publication of RTE’s plans for registers of interest and external activities

As part of this, the report shows that Ms Forbes, who resigned in June over the secret payments scandal just days before her term was due to end, saw her basic salary rise to €233,000 last year, compared to €225,000 the previous year.

She received a car allowance of €25,000, and her pension contribution was €58,000 - an increase of €2,000 on the previous year.

Ms Forbes's expenses also trebled in 2022 to €6,056, up from €2,119 in 2021 when Covid-19 public health restrictions are likely to have made an impact.

“As part of cost reduction initiatives prior to the onset of the global pandemic, the members of the Executive had agreed to a salary reduction of 10%, this reduction was reinstated from September 2022,” RTÉ’s annual report states.

Ms Forbes did not receive any bonuses in 2021 or 2022, the report confirms.

The chair of the RTÉ board has said it must deal with the legacy of a “siloed and dysfunctional culture” as its annual report for last year was published today.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh said the report for 2022 represents a time when a different culture was prevalent.

The accounts show RTÉ made a “modest deficit” of €2.8 million last year, compared with a surplus of €2.4 million in 2021 and €8 million in 2020.

“As an organisation we cannot shy away from the shortcomings and challenges that have been identified,” Ms Ní Raghallaigh said. “Nor will we.”

She said the annual report deals with the RTÉ of 2022 and not the changing RTÉ of 2023.

“The annual report was finalised before the crises and turbulence of recent times and before the announcement of a series of organisational changes and reforms in RTÉ,” she said.

She said the restatement of Tubridy’s earnings on June 22 this year made no impact on its audited financial statements.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the broadcaster had moved swiftly since June to address a number of matters so that public trust can be restored.

This includes increased board oversight of senior remuneration.

It involves the roll-out of a register or interests and register of external activities for staff and contractors.

She said RTÉ is working to break down the “old ineffective model” and poor governance through a programme of reform and recovery.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh noted that Kevin Bakhurst, the new director general, has appointed a new interim leadership team.

She said the board has set up two oversight committees to work with government reviews on governance, culture, contractor fees, HR and other matters.

“We know that RTÉ has a long way to go in rebuilding our bond of trust with the public,” she said.

“However, I believe that working together across all strands of the organisation, we can do so.

“The board of RTÉ is absolutely committed to working with the director general, Kevin Bakhurst to make necessary changes and important decisions that will be vital as we seek to re-establish trust in RTÉ.

“We must, and we will.”

She said the annual report sets out the significant contribution of RTÉ staff and the independent production sector in producing quality programming.

The RTÉ board approved the report and it was sent to Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, at the end of June this year.

The RTÉ chair noted in her statement that the overall profit and loss numbers are accurate because they did count the full cost of the Tubridy side deal including Barter Account commission.

She said: “The two payments of €75,000 each, which were recorded in the Barter Account, were processed in the accounts as a charge of €115,000 each, being the grossed-up cost to the Barter Account when allowing for 35pc commission.

“This total of €230,000 is included in the overall Operating costs (before depreciation, amortisation, gain on disposal of assets) of €339.3m…”

And Ms Ní Raghallaigh added: “For the avoidance of doubt, it should be noted that, subsequent to the completion of this report, Grant Thornton LLP established that the payments in question were not, in fact, promotion costs.”

More to follow...