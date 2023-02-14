The co-leader of MEP Mick Wallace’s own political group in the European Parliament has said she will ask him to clarify the information on his declaration of financial interests.

French MEP Manon Aubry said she would “condemn” any omissions on the declaration, if they were to be found.

Confusion arose after a video surfaced of the former developer and Wexford TD claiming to have three wine bars in Dublin, as reported by this newspaper at the weekend.

There are no wine businesses listed on the financial declaration Mr Wallace filed in 2019 after he won a seat at the European Parliament.

“In this case, if there has been an omission - and that is something we need to talk about with Mick Wallace - if there has been an omission then we would condemn it,” said Ms Aubry, who is co-leader of Parliament’s Left group, home to two of Ireland's independent MEPs: Mr Wallace and Clare Daly.

“It is not the kind of ethics worthy of our political group,” Ms Aubry told reporters in Strasbourg on Tuesday, when asked about the Irish Independent report. “I would not try to dodge the question, and I would be honest.

“This would be unacceptable, and that is something that we need to discuss within our group and with Mick Wallace over the coming weeks. If there has been an omission, there is a duty here to respect the rules.”

Mr Wallace did own a number of wine bars before his bankruptcy in 2016. But he ceased to include them in his Dáil register of interests around that time.

Accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office for the 2021 financial year show Mr Wallace is neither a shareholder nor a director in the holding company behind his original wine business – Wallace Calcio.

Since 2016, Wallace Calcio has been owned by Paris-based Tina Harpur (51pc) and Dublin-based Patricia Barry (32pc), according to official company filings. Three Italian nationals own minority stakes of 17pc between them.

In a TikTok uploaded by right-wing Italian MEP Alessandro Panza recently, Mr Wallace suggests that he has an active role in managing a wine business. He does not name any bars.

“I have three wine bars in Dublin and I sell only Italian wine and I import all the produce from Italy,” Mr Wallace said in a TikTok video that appears to have been posted around February 1.

The video was filmed at an event in the European Parliament in Brussels, where Mr Panza appeared to be rallying opposition to Ireland’s plan to place cancer warnings on ¬alcohol labels.

Repeated attempts to contact Mr Wallace about his statements in the video failed.

The European Parliament’s code of conduct states that MEPs must submit a declaration of financial interests 30 days after taking office, and update it if there are any changes to their outside income.

But there is no systematic oversight of those declarations, according to Daniel Freund, a German Green MEP. He said some of the financial declarations that MEPs make are “ludicrous”.

“The checks the Parliament’s administration does are very basic,” he told the Irish Independent. “We have a complete culture of impunity at the moment. There is very little incentive to respect the rules.”

An advisory committee made up of five sitting MEPs is responsible for investigating suspected breaches of the code of conduct.

Only the parliament’s president - currently, Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola - can refer a case to the committee and decide afterwards on any penalties, which include a reprimand, temporary suspension or removal from office, or the forfeiting of MEPs' €338 a day subsistence allowance (for up to 30 days).

All cases are reviewed confidentially, and the committee would neither confirm nor deny any of its current or planned investigations to the Irish Independent.

MEPs, anti-corruption activists and EU Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly have called for an overhaul of the parliament’s ethics rules in the wake of the Qatargate corruption scandal, which has seen three MEPs - including former parliamentary vice-president, Greek MEP Eva Kaili - charged in connection with corruption, money laundering and participating in a criminal organisation. All deny the accusations.

In the wake of the scandal last December, MEPs agreed to toughen up their ethics rules.

Last week, Ms Metsola presented a 14-point plan to parliament’s political group leaders, which includes a revision to the form on financial interests that would include more detail on MEPs' side jobs and ensure Parliament administrators perform more checks on the information.

Three of Ireland’s 12 MEPs have declared outside income.

Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune said she receives between €60,000 and €120,000 a year for shares in the family-owned Barry’s tea business in Cork.

Her party colleague Colm Markey has declared a yearly €12,072-€89,940 for positions in Corstown Farms Ltd, Louth County Council, Cnoc Na Sí Developments and Markey Agri Enterprises.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher said in his declaration that his farm business nets him an extra €12,012-€60,000 per year.