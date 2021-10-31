| 11.2°C Dublin

Top garda to probe whistleblower’s claims at Ballymun garda station

Ali Bracken

A senior garda has been appointed to investigate claims by a whistleblower that some officers at Ballymun garda station in north Dublin are negligent in their duties and this is having a knock-on effect on policing in the area.

It is understood a garda based at the station has made a number of serious allegations against his colleagues in recent correspondence to force headquarters.

These include claims some members are clocking in but not reporting for duty and that community policing obligations are not being fulfilled.

