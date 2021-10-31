Top garda to probe whistleblower’s claims at Ballymun garda station

A senior garda has been appointed to investigate claims by a whistleblower that some officers at Ballymun garda station in north Dublin are negligent in their duties and this is having a knock-on effect on policing in the area.

It is understood a garda based at the station has made a number of serious allegations against his colleagues in recent correspondence to force headquarters.

These include claims some members are clocking in but not reporting for duty and that community policing obligations are not being fulfilled.

The complaint is now being examined by the Garda Professional Standards Unit. It is understood a chief superintendent is probing the allegations.

When contacted in relation to this matter, the force said: “An Garda Síochána take all such complaints seriously, and any governance and standards issues raised are subject to internal review.

"An Garda Síochána is precluded by law from commenting on individual protected disclosures.”

A separate source said it was “important to remember” that “allegations are just that until proven otherwise, and no conclusions should be jumped to while the complaint is still being examined.”

There is already a serious investigation under way by the Garda watchdog in relation to the actions of gardaí in Ballymun connected to the murder of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in February, following revelations in the Irish Independent.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigation was launched into allegations three gardaí were aware of a threat to the life of Mr Lyons, but failed to act on the information.

The 44-year-old was shot dead on February 11.

An internal investigation was launched after it emerged three gardaí were informed 24 hours prior to the murder there was an active threat on his life but they did not inform their superiors.

The same gardaí were key members of the murder investigation team, and participated in murder case conferences throughout the weekend following the fatal shooting without disclosing the information until Monday.

The three officers were later taken off the case.

Senior gardaí involved in the internal investigation referred the case to GSOC. Its investigation is ongoing.

Mr Lyons, a petty criminal and addict, is believed to have been shot dead over a small drugs debt.

Separately in Ballymun, it emerged during the summer how open drug dealing was taking place in some areas in front of schoolchildren.

An undercover RTÉ Investigates film crew recorded a steady stream of open drug deals over a number of days in June where heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and tranquilisers were being sold in front of children in Ballymun.

The images showed dealers selling drugs throughout the day outside the senior citizens’ housing complex Dolman Court.

It captured images of a highly organised crew of dealers, ‘spotters’, couriers and ‘money men’ who collected at least €1,000 a day per dealer.

Children from a nearby primary school also spoke of being terrified of the dealers, and of running away from them or not establishing eye contact out of fear of reprisals.