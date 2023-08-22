Top GAA pundits using ‘The Sunday Game’ to promote clothing brands without RTÉ’s approval

Top GAA pundits have been using the Sunday Game to promote brand deals

Top GAA pundits have been using The Sunday Game to promote clothing brands with which they have deals, without RTÉ’s permission.

Paul Flynn, Tomás Ó Sé, Lee Keegan, Jackie Tyrrell and Seán Cavanagh are among some of the high-profile commentators who have been given suits or outfits by menswear boutiques, which they have then worn during RTÉ’s coverage of some of the most watched events on the GAA calendar.

Pictures of sports stars wearing the clothing on The Sunday Game set has then been posted on social media platforms like Instagram, with the relevant stores named.

A spokeswoman for RTÉ clarified that such brand deals had not been approved by the broadcaster.

When asked if RTÉ thought the brand deals were appropriate, the spokeswoman said: “As previously committed to, RTÉ is in a process of a review of policies in relation to commercial activities and outside interests of on-air contractors and employees.”

Last week, former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn posted a “big shout out” on his Instagram account to clothing store EJ Menswear and brand Remus Uomo “for kitting me out this season with RTÉ.” The post included four different pictures of Flynn on The Sunday Game and RTÉ Sport set.

A number of The Sunday Game pundits were dressed by Benetti Menswear for the All-Ireland football final between Dublin and Kerry on July 30.

On its Instagram account, Benetti Menswear said that it was “great to see us represented on one of the biggest dates of the GAA calendar”.

The brand posted photos of former Tyrone footballer Seán Cavanagh, former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé and former Mayo footballer Lee Keegan on The Sunday Game panel all wearing clothing provided by Benetti.

More than a million people watched the football final itself, while over 170,000 watched The Sunday Game highlights show that evening.

Ó Sé had also posted thanks to Benetti Menswear on his own account, after he wore one of their suits while appearing as a pundit after the Kerry v Tyrone quarter final on July 1.

For his punditry role for a number of fixtures including the All-Ireland hurling final, former Kilkenny star Jackie Tyrrell was provided with a suit by Guy Clothing.

Tyrrell posted a number of photos of himself in the suits in RTÉ studios. Tyrrell is a brand ambassador for Guy Clothing, and is one of the few GAA pundits who clearly marked the posts as being part of a brand ambassador role. While viewership for the hurling final also broke the million mark, The Sunday Game highlights show attracted an audience of 177,000.

Despite the fact that suits have regularly been provided by brands to pundits who wore them across its Sunday Game and live sports coverage, RTÉ has maintained that the brand deals do not qualify as product placements.

Under rules set out by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, paid product placement has been permitted in certain types of programmes produced and broadcast in Ireland since 2012. Programmes benefiting from paid product placements are required to display the logo “PP” before and during such programmes, and companies that have provided products or services must be named in the end credits. One of the most high-profile examples of product placement on RTÉ was a fully stocked Spar that opened in the fictional Dublin suburb of Carrigstown, where the soap opera Fair City is set.

There is no product placement logo carried on The Sunday Game.

“The BAI Commercial Communications Code defines product placements as when ‘a third party provides products and services for inclusion within a television programme for payment or similar consideration’. This is not the case here in that the clothing is not a feature,” the RTÉ spokeswoman said.