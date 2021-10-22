Top Dublin nightclub will stay closed tonight saying guidelines ‘are not clear enough’

Several top nightclubs are not opening tonight due to what they maintain is “unclear guidance” on new restrictions.

Dicey’s Garden and Krystle nightclub on Dublin’s Harcourt street – which has capacity for over 3,000 clubbers on four different levels – has decided to postpone its reopening until next weekend.

Other clubs, such as Tramline in Dublin – which has 900 tickets sold – have confirmed they will be going ahead for the first time they are allowed open in 590 days.

Clubs throughout the rest of the country are also gearing up for an influx of punters, after the Government decided at the last minute to allow 100pc capacity in nightclubs and permit dancing.

But the new guidelines are “not clear enough” for the co-owner of the Russell Court Hotel, which houses Dicey’s and Krystle to open up their doors tonight.

Rangan Arulchelvan has had to tell his 170 hotel and club staff, as well as 35 security personnel, that they will not now be opening this bank holiday weekend.

“We have to be safe about this and the guidelines are still not clear enough for us,” he said.

“It is too late to get staff trained up and it’s unclear where people are supposed to wear masks, at the bar, near the dancefloor and so on, as well as where they can be seated or allowed stand.

“We are also not sure by what 100pc capacity we are allowed, and we need further clarification on this. We have now decided to postpone our re-opening until next weekend.”

Nightclubs were allowed open at midnight last night and several around the country threw open their doors until 2.30am.

But the vast majority around the country will be preparing for a deluge of clubs descending upon them tonight for what’s sure to be the start of a very busy bank holiday weekend in the hospitality sector.