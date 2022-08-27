Top 20 settlements with Revenue added up to over €1bn – but tax officials won’t identify who paid up

The Revenue Commissioners made unpublished tax settlements of more than €1.36bn during the course of last year.

This related to 62,418 separate disclosures, the Revenue Commissioners said, though more than €1bn of the total related to just a small number of cases.

They said the top 20 unpublished settlements were worth €1.052bn, for an average of around €52.6m each. That meant the other 62,398 settlements were around €311m, or an average of approximately €5,000 each.

But Revenue would not provide any further individual detail on the scale of the highest settlements saying it had concerns over “taxpayer confidentiality”.

It said: “To release the details of the 20 largest settlements by amount could potentially lead to the identification of individual taxpayers.”

Revenue said it had introduced a new compliance intervention framework in May of this year to provide a “consistent graduated response” to taxpayer behaviour.

It said this allowed for a range of action from extensive opportunities to voluntarily correct mistakes up to the pursuit of criminal sanctions for serious cases of tax evasion.

A spokeswoman said: “Taxpayers who avail of these opportunities will experience the minimum level of penalty and generally not risk either publication or prosecution.”

She said there were several circumstances in which individuals or companies making settlements could avoid the published quarterly list of tax defaulters. This happened where a taxpayer made a qualifying disclosure to Revenue, which included a declaration as well as payment of the tax and interest due.

She said legislation allowed that Revenue would not publish cases where the settlement figure was less than €50,000, and in other related circumstances.

Cases where a “qualifying avoidance disclosure” were made or where a tax avoidance surcharge is incurred are also not published, she said.

She added: “All tax settlements are subject to approval by Revenue.”