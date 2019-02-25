'Tools of Satan' - Pope denounces paedophile priests as he demands battle against abusers

Pope Francis has denounced priests and members of religious congregations who abuse children as the "tools of Satan".

He concluded the Catholic Church's four-day global summit on child protection in the Vatican with a heartfelt appeal for an "all-out battle against the abuse of minors" warning that such "abominable crimes" must be "erased from the face of the earth".

In his strongly-worded keynote address, the leader of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics told 190 cardinals, bishops and religious superiors that the worldwide "plague" of child abuse was all the more grave and scandalous in the Church because it was "utterly incompatible" with the Church's moral authority and ethical credibility.

On the issue of abuse, he said: "We see the hand of the evil that does not spare even the innocence of children", adding and priests and religious who abused children had "become tools of Satan".

He said the Church had now "become increasingly aware of the need not only to curb the gravest cases of abuse by disciplinary measures and civil and canonical processes, but also to decisively confront the phenomenon both inside and outside the Church".

However, survivors of clerical abuse expressed disappointment over the Pope's address and the summit's pledges, which they said amounted to micro-reform.

Amnesty Ireland executive director Colm O'Gorman, who was abused by the notorious paedophile Fr Sean Fortune, criticised the "vague commitment" to the development of new policies and procedures and new laws.

Speaking to the Irish Independent he said the Church had "routinely rolled out such commitments, has occasionally rolled out new policies, guidelines and rules" for over three decades "and then has gone on to completely ignore them or refuse to implement them because they weren't mandated or required by canon law".

He called for the Vatican to "offer itself up to proper accountability" for its role in covering up child abuse.

"We need to see the Vatican open up its records and files to a proper independent investigation of exactly what it has done going back many decades by an appropriate authority, for instance the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child," he said.

Mr O'Gorman said the admission by a German cardinal, Reinhard Marx, that numerous documents relating to cases of abuse by clergy had either been not properly recorded or been destroyed was an acknowledgment of a pattern of behaviour across the Catholic Church around the world and he called for this to be addressed "as quickly as possible".

Of Pope Francis' address yesterday, Mr O'Gorman criticised the amount of space given in the speech to putting the Church's failures on child abuse within a wider context.

"Francis quite rightly pointed out that abuse most commonly happens within families, but I am not sure what the relevance of that fact is to the particular problem of the cover-up of child abuse within the Roman Catholic church directed by the Vatican," Mr O'Gorman

He added: "It smacks of the kind of language that we have seen going back a number of decades from the Vatican which sought to minimise the nature of the problem and to suggest that this problem was located somewhere outside of the Vatican. I think that's very disingenuous."

Dublin abuse survivor Marie Collins told the Irish Independent: "There was very strong talk about what needs to be done and admissions that the Church has covered up and handled abuse badly but nothing on solid initiatives to deal with abusers or their protectors."

However, she said the Pope had strongly condemned abusers in the Church in "very vivid terms and made it clear that the actions of those who cover up are equally egregious. This was important."

Irish Independent