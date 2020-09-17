Too big to fall? Why Dublin must keep operating for as long as possible – for the sake of the entire nation’s economy

Raising restrictions on Dublin to combat Covid-19 could end up doing disproportionate economic damage without reducing health risks.

Much depends on whether the Government can clearly explain, this time, why it's restricting movement and social contact further - and just as importantly, where.

"You can lock down Dublin by geographical area, by sector or by type of activity," said Tom McDonnell, co-director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute. "The evidence from infection rates suggests that the problem is social gatherings. Rather than shutting down retail or hitting particular types of business, focusing on restricting social gatherings would be better."

But he suspects that when the Government announces extra measures this week, less risky aspects of commercial life will be targeted as Dublin is raised to Level 3.

"If Dublin goes to Level 3, it will hit confidence. People in Dublin will be more jittery, therefore they'll go into the city centre a lot less. The city centre will really suffer."

Mr McDonnell said cracking down on a focal point for infections - house parties - isn't in Ireland's DNA.

"In a country like Ireland where the gardaí have a policy of being laid-back and not interfering too much, it's not viable. We're not China," he said. "Instead we're going to keep hurting the economy, and in ways that won't necessarily slow the virus."

Dublin Chamber said it would make no sense to slap new restrictions on firms that have invested thousands of euro in making shops no riskier than people's homes.

Chamber spokesman Graeme McQueen said customer footfall on Grafton Street is back above 50pc of normal levels, and over 70pc on Henry Street. "Things have been trending in the right direction, but trading is still tough. Many retail outlets must stay open in the run-up to Christmas or they may never reopen," he said, noting that outlets such as jewellers depend on Christmas sales for two-thirds of their income.

"If the Government moves to restrict people's movements, we expect to see clearly presented statistics and data showing the reasons for each restriction," Mr McQueen said. "If it can be objectively shown that businesses are part of the reason why Covid-19 is spiking in some areas, the business community will accept this. The Government must provide clarity on why each action is necessary."

EY Ireland's chief economist, Neil Gibson, said the Government faced "an almost impossible balancing act between economic and personal health".

He said the decision to put Dublin into an ill-defined '2.5' risk level already posed a chill factor for trade, particularly for any would-be visitors.

"Even without further measures, rising levels of anxiety due to the increase in cases are going to curb the numbers of people willing to tread Dublin streets. Restrictions need to be as targeted as possible, and clear messaging set out about the conditions under which restrictions can be removed again. Ensuring firms in the hospitality and entertainment industry are still there when the recovery can gather pace is critical," Mr Gibson said.

Goodbody chief economist Dermot O'Leary said the Government appeared reluctant to impose the level of restrictions previously enforced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly because of the capital's critical economic role. "Anything that happens to Dublin's economy is magnified nationally," he said. Despite rising footfall in many Dublin shops, he said he'd "find it hard to believe they're breaking even. New restrictions, if they come, will stop that recovery. Retail and hospitality have most to lose".

Mr McDonnell agreed that the Government wants to avoid "undermining the economic recovery. There's a fear that putting 30pc of the population on to Level 3 - or Level 4 or Level 5 eventually - will hit Government finances and employment".