Tony Holohan tells party leaders Ireland may be over the peak of third wave of Covid-19

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has told Opposition leaders the country may be over the peak of the third wave of Covid-19.

Mr Holohan said more analysis of data is necessary but early signs suggest the worst impact of the current outbreak is nearing an end. The Nphet chair said a clearer picture will emerge in the coming days.

“He said they won’t know fully until they look at a number of factors but the green shoot indicators are that we are over the peak,” a source at the meeting said.

Mr Holohan’s comments come as Nphet announced 10 more deaths linked to Covid-19 and 6,521 additional cases.

Sources at the meeting said the Chief Medical Officer told TDs schools are safe for teachers and pupils but Nphet is concerned about the movement of parents bringing students to and from schools.

It was noted there is less movement involved in Leaving Cert students returning to classes because the majority of these pupils can make their own way to school.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin clashed with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at the meeting when she objected to Leaving Cert students being asked to return to classes next week.

Mr Martin is understood to have accused Ms McDonald of politicising the health briefing.

“Micheál was absolutely emphatic that the schools are safe,” a source said.

At the meeting, Regional Group leader Denis Naughten asked HSE chief Paul Reid if he will allow retired doctors and nurses administer the vaccine.

Mr Reid is understood to have told Mr Naughten it is part of the HSE’s plans to ask retired health workers to help with the national vaccination plan.

Anotú leader Peader Toibin insisted the vaccine programme should run seven days a week to ensure as much people as possible can be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Online Editors