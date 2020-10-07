| 7.7°C Dublin

Tony Holohan meets senior civil servant for  talks to clear air after bust-up

Taoiseach keen to defuse tensions between Nphet and Government

Talks: Civil servant Martin Fraser was said to be furious at Nphet Expand

Philip Ryan and Hugh O'Connell

Under-fire chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan held 'peace talks' with the country's most senior civil servant following the fallout from his proposal to impose a second nationwide lockdown.

Mr Holohan met Department of the Taoiseach secretary-general Martin Fraser in Government Buildings at lunchtime yesterday after the controversy surrounding the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation of Level 5 restrictions for the entire country.

Mr Fraser was understood to be furious about how Mr Holohan's recommendation for a second lockdown emerged and made his views known at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.