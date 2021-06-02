Tony Holohan defends tweet and says weekend crowds in Dublin were ‘like Jones Road on day of an All Ireland’

Dr Tony Holohan received an online backlash for his tweet that criticised people for gathering in Dublin city centre last weekend. Photo: Steve Humphreys

The Chief Medical Officer has said that he does not regret the tweet he sent over the weekend saying he was “absolutely shocked” to see crowds of people congregating in the sun in Dublin city centre.

He said this afternoon that the sight was “something to behold” and that it was like “Jones Road on a day of an All Ireland”.

Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great Georgeâs St, Exchequer St, South William St area. Enormous crowds- like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) May 29, 2021

Dr Holohan’s comments last Saturday prompted widespread debate about mass gatherings in outdoor spaces.

At a briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), he said he had been collecting somebody from work at 8.15pm that evening and that he was “absolutely shocked” at “enormous crowds”, comparing them to a “major open air party.”

“It was really something to behold,” he told reporters today.

“I drove through the junction looking up South William Street and it looked like Jones Road on a day of an All Ireland.

“It’s not at all that we’re surprised that we see some level of non-compliance, but the scale of that… I think if the council had set out organising an outdoor event, it couldn’t squeeze more people in that confined arena.”

When asked if he would tweet again, he answered: “Yes, I would.”

Dr Holohan said that he does not believe the public has been lost in public health messaging, saying there has been a majority of compliance.

He said it is a “small wonder” that people are frustrated and “sick to death of hearing the message and sick to death of us issuing the message.”

He told Independent.ie that not everything outdoors is safe.

“Large groups of people that are in very close proximity to one another and so on, that are not socially distanced at all, that’s not an outdoor summer,” he said.

“It’s not true to say that anything at all that you can conceive of happening outdoors will be safe,” he added.

The “baton” of responsibility in obeying the public health guidance has been passed to the individual, he said.

Dr Holohan told those who have not been yet vaccinated that just because a hotel or a pub is open, it “doesn’t mean you should go”.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, just because a hotel is opening, doesn’t mean you should go. Just because there’s a match on, doesn’t mean you should go,” he said.

“As we move more and more through the various restrictions, in a sense, the baton has been passed by government to you as an individual.

“If the pub, for example, was closed, the decision is not there for you if you should go or not. But now that the pub is open, it’s possible for you to make a decision if you should go or not.

“Your vaccination and a range of other considerations need to be taken into account in making that decision.”

Meanwhile, there are now 115 cases in Ireland of the Delta or so-called Indian variant of concern, of which there were 97 last Friday.

Health chiefs believe the variant is still of concern and that it could take just one superspreader event for the strain of the virus to become dominant, which could happen, according to Dr Holohan.

Three cases of the variant have been identified in mandatory hotel quarantine.

Dr Holohan also said that Nphet does not believe that antigen testing would be appropriate at a pilot event next week in the Iveagh Gardens.

Robert Read, chief executive of the National Concert Hall, which is organising the outdoor event in the gardens next to it, has said it is likely that 500 concert-goers attending an event there next week headlined by James Vincent McMorrow will be given antigen tests for Covid-19 before entry.

However, Dr Holohan said that he did not think antigen testing is appropriate in low-incidence, low-risk situations.

“We’re not recommending antigen testing be used in those kind of situations,” he said.

