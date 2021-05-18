Tony Blair warns London government they cannot walk away from Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former Prime Minister Tony Blair in Belfast in 2018. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has delivered a strong warning to the London government – effectively telling Boris Johnson to negotiate the details on the North’s special Brexit status to make it work.

Mr Blair said there can be no question of London unilaterally setting aside the Brexit deal which gives Northern Ireland special trade status in the wake of the EU-UK divorce deal.

That special status is being seriously challenged by Northern Ireland unionists who have renewed pressure on Mr Johnson’s government to abandon the deal, which is called the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol, I mean it was negotiated by the same people who are now questioning it. It is not an inherited agreement,” Mr Blair told an online seminar.

He added that the problems arising from the protocol were obvious, even while negotiations were going on late last year.

The former prime minister brushed aside suggestions that the UK government could unilaterally suspend or abandon the EU-UK deal on the North, which means some checks on goods sent there from England, Scotland and Wales.

“I don’t see how we can do that. We entered into an agreement. I mean, it would get a very negative reaction. I think it would be a grave mistake to do that,” Mr Blair said.

Mr Blair, who was prime minister from 1997 until 2007, is best remembered as a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement on the North. He was joined at the online seminar by his fellow deal-maker, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Both men addressed and took a wide range of questions at the event organised by the International Institute of European Affairs which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Mr Blair said he believed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson needed to take a direct role in brokering agreement on the detailed administration of British-Northern Ireland trade arrangements post Brexit. He said the Good Friday Agreement marathon talks taught him a deal can be done by working pragmatically and quietly.

He said that “with goodwill and trust” solutions can be found. “But the trouble is that trust and goodwill are in short supply between Britain and the European Union,” he added.

Mr Ahern agreed with Mr Blair that a lot of work had to be done before there could be any question of a border poll on the future of partition in Ireland.

He said the Good Friday Agreement had been designed to be flexible and could be “tweaked or added to” – but there was utterly no question of Brexit setting it aside.