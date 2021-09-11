Tonight’s Lotto jackpot hits ten-year high of €15million as lucky Dubliner scoops €500,000 EuroMillions prize

The Dubs may have missed out a place in today’s All-Ireland final, but one lucky Dubliner last night more than compensated – scooping €500,000 in the EuroMillions draw.

It comes as tonight’s Lotto jackpot now stands at €15million, the highest in ten years.

The online player in Dublin won the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 in last night’s draw.

The ticket holder bought their winning ticket online on the day of the draw.

The National Lottery has sent an email and a notification to the ticket holder’s online account, and encouraged them to get in touch to begin the process of claiming their life-changing prize.

The EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were 06, 21, 22, 30, 42.

There was no winner of last night’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot. Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €25 million.

“One lucky online player has woken up half a million euro richer this morning after purchasing their winning EuroMillions Plus ticket yesterday,” a lottery spokesperson said.

"We are urging all of our online players in Dublin to check their tickets carefully as well as their inboxes for an email advising them to contact the National Lottery.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot now stands at €15million, the highest in ten years.

The last time a Lotto jackpot exceeded €15 million was in October 2010 when a Dublin winner scooped €16,390,239.

Since the Lotto game was launched in Ireland in 1988, only five jackpots in excess of €15million have been won.