Tommy Tiernan company saw record profits before Covid-19 pandemic shut down live comedy industry

A company owned by comedian Tommy Tiernan recorded profits of €222,304 before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the live comedy industry.

Tiernan has fronted one of the TV hits of the current lockdown with his Saturday night chat-show out performing The Late Late Show at times and securing an extended run.

Now, new accounts for Tiernan's Mabinog Ltd show that it enjoyed a bumper year in 2019 before the pandemic last year decimated the Co Meath’s man’s stand-up income revenues, which was the mainstay of his business.

The figures show that the cash pile at the company increased more than nine fold in 2019 rising from €73,603 at the end of 2018 to €686,294 at the end of 2019.

The company’s €222,304 profit for 2019 followed a loss of €158,289 for 2018.

Read More

The profit in 2019 resulted in the company’s accumulated loss of €171,547 at the end of 2018 becoming an accumulated profit of €50,757 at the end of 2019.

The company also had an investment property on its books valued at €310,122 at the end of 2019.

The valuation put on the property by a selling agent in 2019 was €40,000 less than the valuation put on the property at the end of December 2018.

Separate accounts for another Tiernan firm, Mabinog Publishing Ltd, show that it had accumulated profits of €544,769 at the end of 2019 after recording a profit of €33,528 for the year.

Tiernan – who spent several years on the dole in Galway before earning a living from comedy - has said previously: “I didn’t get into stand-up for the money. I never thought I would earn a living from stand-up.”

On his love of being a stand-up, Tiernan said: “I think it is a great job. I love it. Getting up in front of people and making them laugh – it’s stunning.”

Separate accounts for a company owned by another of Ireland’s top comedians, Jason Byrne shows that its accumulated profits increased marginally to €1.065m at the end of 2019.

Jason Byrne Entertainment Ltd's cash pile increased from €169,325 to €198,111. Directors’ pay totalling €296,298 was made up of pay of €236,298 and pension payments of €60,000.

The Byrne firm recorded sales during 2019 of €206,120 with another Jason Byrne company, Special Eye Entertainment Ltd.

Accounts for comedian David O’Doherty’s comedy firm, David O’Doherty Ltd show that its accumulated profits dipped to €762,293 in 2019. Directors’ pay at the company totalled €284,820 made up of €140,000 in pay and pension contributions of €140,820.

Read More



