Tommy Conlon: Scale of achievement on All Blacks’ home turf ensures this team a place in the annals of Irish sport

Possibly because he plays as though he’s made from granite, you’d have thought it would be easier to draw tears from a stone than from Peter O’Mahony.

In Wellington, New Zealand, the granite cracked and the battered Cork man shed some salt water. You couldn’t call it a flood. But it was enough to demonstrate how deep it ran and how much it meant. No amount of physical pain would have triggered the same reaction, and God knows he has taken his fair share of that.

O’Mahony and his teammates in green had just delivered one of the most astonishing results in the history of Irish sport. Ireland had just won a Test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in a relationship that dates back to 1905.

For over 100 years it was more of an abusive relationship than a healthy rivalry. Ireland would turn up and the All Blacks would duly administer a punishment beating of varying degrees of severity, depending on their mood that day. It was the natural order of things.

International sport has a habit of showcasing a country’s best and worst qualities, stereotypes and all included.

If the national inferiority complex that seemingly dogged Ireland throughout the 20th century could be illustrated through the medium of games, Irish rugby’s cowed demeanour in the face of generations of All Blacks would be used as a prime example. Teams in green were generally beaten by the time the Haka was over. And often before it had even started. They had their war dance, we had a few jigs and reels.

The worm started to turn in 2016 when Ireland beat New Zealand for the very first time, on that famous November day in Chicago. It was the end of one very long, very miserable era. The scales weighing the balance of power between the sides started to shift.

The journey toward equilibrium had begun. In the next four games over the following five years, New Zealand won twice, Ireland won twice. Irish players were getting used to the idea of facing rugby’s superpower as equals, more or less. Irish supporters were starting to acclimatise to it also. The miracle that was Chicago was becoming a more everyday event.

But still. A victorious expedition to New Zealand would surely be a wonder too far. Very few teams venture to that side of the world without suffering an unmerciful ordeal for their trouble.

New Zealand rugby tends to treat visiting teams with pitiless repugnance. It is a matter of national pride. The All Blacks had hosted 61 Test series in their history and only been beaten four times, once each by South Africa, Australia and France, and once by the British & Irish Lions.

They hadn’t been beaten in a series at home since 1994. So, as expeditions go, Hannibal had it easier crossing the Alps back in the day.

When Ireland fetched up for the first Test in Auckland two weeks ago, the die was cast as predicted. The All Blacks were locked and loaded. The visitors put up manful resistance but the home players, with their incomparable pace and power, tore plenty of holes in the green fabric and duly cantered to victory.

A familiar pattern was now expected to unfold: the battle-worn visitors, fatigued after a long season, would crumple a week later in Dunedin while New Zealand, their pre-season rust polished clean, would go full metal jacket on the enemy. Instead, Ireland had the temerity to capsize the expectations.

They flipped the table and confounded the men in black with their smarts as well as their guts. And in doing so they wrote a new chapter in this evolving relationship: they became the first Irish team to ever beat the All Blacks on their hallowed home ground.

The series was wide open going into the third and final Test in Wellington. But once again, the expectation was that New Zealand would, like Samuel L Jackson in Pulp Fiction, strike down upon the Irish with great vengeance and furious anger and the tyranny of evil men.

And it was all too easy to buy into this fear, hardwired as we were to expect that the All Black supremacy would finally assert its traditional pre-eminence.

But the Irish players and their brilliant coaching staff clearly knew something that most of the rest of us did not.

They had six years of accumulated evidence behind them; they had repeatedly seen the Wizard of Oz up close and personal; and they knew there was no great magical power behind the machine.

They had come face to face not with the All Blacks’ mythology, but with their humanity and vulnerability and frailty. The penny had dropped; the aura had been dismantled; and they were ready to slay the dragon.

It took the most monumental effort yesterday in this most riveting of contests. But they did it and they have entered the annals of Irish sport.

O’Mahony has been around long enough to know the scale of the achievement. He was entitled to his tears.

They were all entitled to their tears, and their beers, and the cheers that will echo down the decades to come.

‘An outstanding and historic achievement’

Political leaders have congratulated the Irish rugby team for their historic series victory over New Zealand.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the 32-22 victory over the All Blacks yesterday, which gave the Irish side their first ever series win in New Zealand, had given the entire nation a “huge lift”.

President Michael D Higgins said the victory was an “outstanding and historic achievement”.

Mr Higgins tweeted after the match in Wellington: “As President of Ireland, may I congratulate the Irish rugby team, led by their captain Johnny Sexton, on their outstanding and historic achievement today.”

Mr Martin added: “Extraordinary, sensational and breathless victory over the All Blacks.

“This achievement will live long in history — a first Test series win, and New Zealand’s first series defeat on home soil since 1994. A huge lift for the entire nation this morning.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted: “Historic moment for Ireland in Aotearoa.” Aotearoa is the Maori name for New Zealand.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland, described the victory as extraordinary.

“An absolutely extraordinary performance, as Ireland make history with our first-ever series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand,” she said.