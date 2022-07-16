| 22.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tommy Conlon: Scale of achievement on All Blacks’ home turf ensures this team a place in the annals of Irish sport

Irish players celebrate after their win over New Zealand. Picture by Elias Rodriguez/Photosport via AP Expand
Johnny Sexton of Ireland looks on as a scrum is set. Photo by Joe Allison Expand

Close

Irish players celebrate after their win over New Zealand. Picture by Elias Rodriguez/Photosport via AP

Irish players celebrate after their win over New Zealand. Picture by Elias Rodriguez/Photosport via AP

Johnny Sexton of Ireland looks on as a scrum is set. Photo by Joe Allison

Johnny Sexton of Ireland looks on as a scrum is set. Photo by Joe Allison

/

Irish players celebrate after their win over New Zealand. Picture by Elias Rodriguez/Photosport via AP

Tommy Conlon

Possibly because he plays as though he’s made from granite, you’d have thought it would be easier to draw tears from a stone than from Peter O’Mahony.

In Wellington, New Zealand, the granite cracked and the battered Cork man shed some salt water. You couldn’t call it a flood. But it was enough to demonstrate how deep it ran and how much it meant. No amount of physical pain would have triggered the same reaction, and God knows he has taken his fair share of that.

More On New Zealand

Most Watched

Privacy