Tomato shortage could last until May due to high energy costs, Irish shoppers warned

The shortage of tomatoes affecting supermarkets could last until May due to high energy costs, Ireland largest tomato grower has warned.

Martin Flynn of Flynn’s Tomatoes in Swords, Co Dublin, said many growers are planting later this year because they cannot afford to heat their greenhouses.

Mr Flynn warned that supermarket shelves may not be fully stocked until May.

Cold weather in Spain and Morocco has caused problems with the supply of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers across Europe.

An Irish Independent survey of leading supermarkets this week revealed that a number are currently low on stock or without these items.

Some stores have notices along the fruit and vegetable aisle, which read: “Bad weather in Spain and Morocco is temporarily affecting supply on some of our fresh products. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Some shelves displayed stickers that indicated when the product was likely to be restocked. The next delivery for products like cucumbers and iceberg lettuce is expected early next month.



“Irish growers are planting later this year due to high energy costs, and that has meant there is a delay in the Irish season starting for peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers,” Mr Flynn told the Irish Independent.

“In April there is going to be supply issues because, OK, you’re into the Irish season, the Spanish season has finished, but if 50pc of Irish growers have planted later due to energy costs, then there’s going to be a shortage.

“I can see it’s going to be May until shops are fully back to normal with regards to supply.”

Mr Flynn is also the vice-chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s field vegetable and protected crops committee. He said the industry is calling on the Government to reinstate the Horticultural Exceptional Payment Scheme (HEPS) to “keep growers in business long-term” so the country is not as reliant on imports.

“We’re not self-sufficient in tomatoes, we import a lot, these are all crops that can be grown here,” he said.

“We need retailers and the Government to support growers to expand their facilities and expand the amount of crop they grow.

Irish retailers moved to reassure customers that shelves will be replenished in the coming days.

Supervalu said it is engaging with suppliers after a “shortfall has emerged in the European grocery market with regard to the supply of strawberries, raspberries, peppers and tomatoes”.

"Notwithstanding a shortfall that has emerged in the European grocery market regarding the supply of strawberries, raspberries, peppers and tomatoes, SuperValu can confirm it is replenishing shelves daily.

“The shortfall has been caused by unfavourable weather conditions in Europe and North Africa in recent months. These conditions have led to lower agricultural production levels,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working closely with our suppliers to get our shelves replenished over the next couple of days. “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

Lidl said: “Like all retailers this week, Lidl are experiencing some availability issues with a small number of fruit and vegetable items due to poor weather conditions in Italy and Spain.

“We are working to secure sufficient quantities of stock at present and hope to have full availability of all product lines in the coming days.”