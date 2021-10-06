Tom Burke: A legendary photographer who was a true professional and a gentleman

The late Irish Independent photographer Tom Burke following Taosieach Charlie Haughey, whom he photographed many times during his political career pictured in Dingle, County Kerry in 1989.

An England fan is arrested during the Ireland v England soccer match at Lansdowne Road in 1995, which was abandoned after rioting by England fans. Photo: Tom Burke

Reacting to the news of Tom Burke's death, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said "his contribution to political journalism was unrivalled".

The head from Nelson's Pillar lying on Dublin's O'Connell Street in 1966. Tom Burke was quick on the scene after the statue was blown up to take this historic image.

FORMER Irish Independent photographer Tom Burke, who passed away this morning, has been remembered as a “true professional and a gentleman” whose contribution to political journalism was unrivalled.

Mr Burke (78), originally from Drimnagh in Dublin, joined the staff of the Irish Independent in 1967 and has left behind an extraordinary body of work from over 50 years in journalism.

From US Presidents to iconic figures including Mother Theresa and former South African President Nelson Mandela, he was on the spot to record history in the making.

Mr Burke also covered the Troubles in Northern Ireland in the course of a distinguished career.

But it was his work capturing the daily comings and goings outside Leinster House that made him a familiar figure to many.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, speaking in Slovenia, where he was attending an informal EU Summit, said that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Burke‘s death.

Expand Close An England fan is arrested during the Ireland v England soccer match at Lansdowne Road in 1995, which was abandoned after rioting by England fans. Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An England fan is arrested during the Ireland v England soccer match at Lansdowne Road in 1995, which was abandoned after rioting by England fans. Photo: Tom Burke

“I’m deeply saddened, I knew Tom very well in my days as a TD and as a minister and so on.”

When asked if he took good photos of him, Mr Martin laughed and said: “He took countless photos of me.

“He would be hovering outside Leinster House and I would say, ‘Tom, you’ve got a hundred photos of me’, and he would be snapping away again.

“But he was always looking for the one that would matter from a photographer’s eye.”

The Taoiseach said that Mr Burke knew him and his wife Mary well, and that he was a “great character” around Leinster House.

“He was a thorough professional, a gentleman, very kind, to my wife Mary and to myself, because he knew Mary well as well.

“We’ll miss him and he was a great, great character around Leinster House."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “Tom was an artist, a gentleman and a legend. His photographs have chronicled Irish history through the ages, and he encountered successive political figures as far back as Eamon de Valera.

"I first got to know Tom at Leinster House, where he could be found at the Kildare Street gate in all weathers. Tom always greeted you with a smile and a friendly remark. But along the way he took some extraordinary photographs of great moments in Irish life.

“His passing is a loss to Irish journalism, but he will be remembered for his incredible work,” he added.

Also paying tribute, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said: “I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Tom Burke and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family.

Expand Close The head from Nelson's Pillar lying on Dublin's O'Connell Street in 1966. Tom Burke was quick on the scene after the statue was blown up to take this historic image. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The head from Nelson's Pillar lying on Dublin's O'Connell Street in 1966. Tom Burke was quick on the scene after the statue was blown up to take this historic image.

"It was always a pleasure to meet Tom on Kildare Street. All Tom needed was a minute of your time and he would top it off with a photograph and a smile.

"He was never intrusive or a burden and always had a spring in his step. Tom was a true professional and a gentleman and his contribution to political journalism was unrivalled.”

Culture Minister Catherine Martin said: “Tom Burke was the consummate professional, known to so many of us at Leinster House, which will be the poorer and less colourful for his loss. His indefatigable energy and bustling friendliness to everyone was infectious.

“His incredible devotion to getting the picture led to a fund of stories and we truly shall not look upon his like again.”

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Haughey TD said: "I was so sorry to learn of Tom’s death.

"He was a thorough gentleman and such a great photographer.

"He has been there to record the many highs and lows and all the drama of Irish politics down through the years.

"In his dealings with my family he was always so professional, pleasant and courteous. He will be sadly missed by us all."

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said she was so sorry to hear that Tom has passed away. “Deepest sympathy to his family, and to his professional family.

“I have the fondest of memories of Tom, in particular on my first day in Dáil Eireann where he made sure to get a photo of me and ‘the Mammy’.

“He always had the cheeriest hello and smile, and made the start of every day a welcoming one. He was always interested in the person behind the politician, and had kind and supportive words. He was as much part of Leinster House as the Captain of the House. The light of heaven to his soul.”

Fellow FF Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said: “One of my favourite pictures with my daughter Kitty was taken by Tom on my first day in the Seanad.

“It captures the day perfectly. She was more interested in a bus passing down Kildare Street than what was going on inside Leinster House that day. May he rest in peace."

Former colleagues have also paid tribute to Mr Burke. Mediahuis Group Head of Visuals at Mediahuis, David Conachy, said Mr Burke was very generous with his knowledge and helped him when he was starting out as a young photographer.

"He was a news photographer through and through with a great sense of what the visual story was,” said Mr Conachy.

“His true love and passion was capturing Irish politics and he was the most formidable political photographer in Ireland. He had an in-depth knowledge of every TD and senator and always had a great relationship with every Taoiseach.”

Mr Conachy also recalled how Mr Burke had covered Italia 90 and took up the perfect position behind the goal to capture Packie Bonner's famous penalty save against Romania.

Mr Burke produced the news picture of the year of a garda holding back a rioter, from the infamous 1995 Lansdowne Road riot.

Former INM Group Managing Editor, Michael Denieffe told Independent.ie that he was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary photographer, describing him as a “consummate professional to his fingertips and a superb colleague”.

Expand Close Mother Teresa with Irish President Mary Robinson in 1993. Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mother Teresa with Irish President Mary Robinson in 1993. Photo: Tom Burke

He said Mr Burke was extremely conscientious. “He was a thorough professional, a joy to work with, and a fantastic man.”

Séamus Dooley from the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) described Mr Burke as a great photographer with a real passion for news. “A good colleague at the Irish Independent and a wonderful story teller.”

Down through the decades, Mr Burke photographed some of the most famous people in the world. In 1970, he photographed US President Richard Nixon as he waved at Irish crowds through the sun roof of a car.

He was among the photographers on a flatbed truck inching along in front of Nixon’s car. “These were different times,” Mr Burke recalled in 2011 when looking back on the visit. “We were allowed to stand on the back of the truck taking pictures of the president.

“The gardaí were driving the truck. Of course, these days you wouldn’t get near a leader like that.”

Mr Burke who lived in Rathfarnham is survived by wife Mel, his five children Paul, Aidan, Yvonne, Derek and Elaine and his six grandchildren whom he adored.