Tom and Molly Martens: Profile of the father-daughter killers of Jason Corbett

The former FBI agent and his daughter face a retrial following the quashing of their original conviction for the murder of the Irish businessman

Molly Martens and her father, Tom Martens Expand

Ralph Riegel

The images of Tom (71) and Molly (37) Martens walking free yesterday from Davidson County jail in North Carolina were in stark contrast to the photographs of them confidently strolling into the same courthouse complex in July 2017 as their second degree murder trial opened.

On Wednesday evening, Molly Martens walked free after 44 months in custody for the second degree murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39) on August 2, 2015.

