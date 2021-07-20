Tokyo Olympics will be ‘unique’ but medal chances again lie with boxing and rowing

Rob Heffernan believes this year’s Olympic Games will be unique as preparation throughout the pandemic was intense – but he says the Irish public needs to temper expectations for a large medal haul.

The Cork athlete – proud holder of a London 2012 Olympic bronze medal – competed in five Olympics overall. The Covid-19-delayed Tokyo Games will be his first in retirement.

Mr Heffernan admitted it will feel strange to be settling into a pundit’s armchair rather than his Irish singlet and race trainers for the upcoming Games, but said he is very excited about Irish medal prospects with our biggest ever team of 116 athletes.

The team is also one of the youngest in Irish sports history.

Read More

But he said Irish medals will hinge on the boxing and rowing teams – with the track heats representing an Olympic final for many on the Irish team.

“There’s no doubt boxing and rowing is probably where we are going to be strongest,” he said.

“The rowing team have really got their ship together. They are really professional. They even have a holding camp out in Italy and will go straight to Japan. The boxers are also very organised.”

He pointed out that in some rowing and boxing events, Irish competitors will be ranked among the favourites for medals.

But he said Irish people need to be realistic about the athletics track team.

Expand Close Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“I don’t think we are going to pull any medals at athletics. I think we have a hope of getting Thomas Barr to a final. Brendan Boyce could be a finalist in the 50k walk, maybe a top-eight position. They are our two best hopes for high positions. But in a lot of cases, making a semi-final will be a medal performance for some Irish athletes.”

He said another athlete to watch for the future is Phil Healy in the 200m and 400m.

“I think the public needs to understand the performance levels of the athletes. For some, the first-round heats are going to be their Olympic finals. If we get athletes coming through the heats into the semi-finals, that will be a huge goal.

“To the public, that might seem disappointing but it is the reality of the situation given the standards at this level of global competition.”

He said tremendous credit is due to Irish Olympians for preparing in a pandemic.

“There have been no official training camps, no official races. By default, athletes have also had less distractions in their lives. They have been able to focus on their training.

“This is a very young Irish Olympic team and most of the athletes here should have another two Olympic games in them, all going well.”

Mr Heffernan admitted he is still pinching himself over competing in five Olympics.

The 43-year-old is grateful to be a pundit on RTÉ’s Olympics coverage, which begins on July 23.

“When I look back at the journey from the Sydney Games all the way up to my last one, I went full circle,” he said.

“I love the whole commentary aspect and it keeps you involved in the Olympic journey which, for me, is absolutely fantastic.”

The Togher-born walker, who competed at both 20km and 50km events, made his Olympic debut at the Sydney Games – where Sonia O’Sullivan won her silver medal – and also competed in Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and finally Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His final Olympics saw him finish sixth in the 50km walk in searing heat.

Each Olympics holds its own special memories.

“Sydney was special because it was my first Olympics. But London was incredible in the sense that we basically piggy-backed off Britain. It was like a home Olympics for us without having to pay for anything.

“The crowds were incredible and, for my event, to have thousands on the Mall cheering you on. Ultimately to win a medal in front of Buckingham Palace and the history between Ireland and England? It was incredible – it was a dream come true. Even down to the weather.”

Sport is a way of life for Mr Heffernan and his family. His wife, Marian, is a former Irish 400m champion and two of his children, Cathal and Meghan, are Irish football internationals, Cathal at U-17 level and Meghan at U-19.

Both his younger girls, Regan and Tara, also love sport and are keen footballers and gymnasts. Rob, Marian and the children won the celebrity edition of Ireland’s Fittest Family in 2019.

Live Olympics action begins on RTÉ2, RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ Player from 1:30am this Friday, July 23.