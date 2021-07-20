| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tokyo Olympics will be ‘unique’ but medal chances again lie with boxing and rowing

Rob Heffernan speaks to Ralph Riegel about Ireland’s hopes at this year’s Games

Rob Heffernan with wife Marian. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand
Sanita Puspure Expand
Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand
Brendan Boyce Expand

Close

Rob Heffernan with wife Marian. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Rob Heffernan with wife Marian. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Sanita Puspure

Sanita Puspure

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thomas Barr. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Brendan Boyce

Brendan Boyce

/

Rob Heffernan with wife Marian. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Ralph Riegel

Rob Heffernan believes this year’s Olympic Games will be unique as preparation throughout the pandemic was intense – but he says the Irish public needs to temper expectations for a large medal haul.

The Cork athlete – proud holder of a London 2012 Olympic bronze medal – competed in five Olympics overall. The Covid-19-delayed Tokyo Games will be his first in retirement.

Mr Heffernan admitted it will feel strange to be settling into a pundit’s armchair rather than his Irish singlet and race trainers for the upcoming Games, but said he is very excited about Irish medal prospects with our biggest ever team of 116 athletes.

Related topics

More On Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Most Watched

Privacy