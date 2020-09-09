Toddler with Covid-19 being treated in intensive care

A toddler who contracted Covid-19 is being treated in intensive care.

The child, who is under four years of age, is the youngest to be placed in intensive care since the start of the pandemic.

Read More

Two other children aged between five and fourteen years of age were also treated in intensive care during the pandemic.

The cases are revealed in the latest daily report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as of midnight Sunday.

The report does not show where the children were treated or if they have an underlying disease.

Yesterday there were 307 cases of the virus reported and 73pc of the newly diagnosed were under 45.

Children do not appear to be as susceptible to the virus as adults and there is a low rate of transmission among children.

A number of children attending school have been diagnosed with the virus but there have been no outbreaks where one passes it to another.

Read More

Online Editors