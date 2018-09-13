Toddler killed in curtain cord tragedy remembered as 'little ray of sunshine'

A toddler who died in a curtain cord tragedy has been described by heartbroken neighbours as "a little ray of sunshine" who lit up her community.

Tributes were paid by the devastated Cork neighbours and friends of little Leah Troy, who died after getting accidentally tangled in a curtain cord while she played in a downstairs room at her family home at Delaney Park, off Dublin Hill in Cork city.

Neighbours described Leah's mother and father, Alice and Mike, as totally devoted parents who idolised both the toddler and older brother Alex (4).

The couple had only moved into the area recently, having been renting in another part of Cork city. Mike is from Cork city while Alice is originally from Carrigaline.

Leah was found by her horrified mother when she went to check on the toddler shortly before lunch last Monday. A curtain string had somehow become entangled around Leah's neck, and the child had accidentally been strangled.

Desperate efforts by paramedics and doctors to revive Leah failed, and she was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital (CUH) shortly after admission.

Leah had only celebrated her first birthday in mid-August.

"It was heartbreaking this morning when Alice arrived back to the house to collect some of Leah's toys, including a teddy bear," said one neighbour who asked not to be named. "Neighbours called to the house to offer whatever help we could and just to tell Alice and Mike that we are there for them if they need us. Everyone is devastated."

The entire community was traumatised by the freak accident. "It is unbelievable - one minute life is normal and the next you see a family dealing with this kind of freak tragedy. You just don't know what to say," said the neighbour.

"Everyone knows everyone else around here - this estate is full of retired people and young families. It is a lovely place to live and everyone looks out for everyone else.

"We are just so devastated for them because they are such a lovely young couple and are such great parents. Every time you'd see them out with Leah and Alex they were smiling, laughing and happy."

A post-mortem examination was concluded at CUH yesterday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, and a file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Office.

Gardaí stressed they are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

Details of Leah's Mass of the Angels will be announced later.

The accident is the latest curtain cord tragedy to hit Ireland. Toddlers have died in Dublin, Co Kilkenny and Co Cork since 2005.

Four years ago, a three-year-old Co Donegal boy had a miraculous escape when he was found entangled in a curtain cord. Doctors were able to revive him.

In 2014, Róisin Redmond (2) from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, died after getting accidentally caught in a looped blind cord at a relative's house.

Her mother, Lynda, issued an emotional safety appeal. "Maybe I can save someone's life by talking about this. If this can happen to us, it can happen to anyone," she said.

A near identical tragedy in February 2009 claimed the life of Arran Malley (2), who died after he got entangled in a cord while playing in a bedroom of his home in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Arran's parents, Shane and Gillian, launched a determined safety awareness campaign. They warned in 2009 they didn't want any other family to suffer their heartbreak.

"When that happened to Arran we were hoping to get information on window blind dangers out to as many people as we could," Shane said.

