Toddler in stable condition after crash between scrambler and quad bike

A toddler was taken to hospital after a collision between a scrambler and quad bike last night.

The little boy was believed to have been sitting on a quad bike with a woman (20s), when the collision with the scrambler took place on Croftwood Crescent, Cherry Orchard in Ballyfermot, Dublin at around 7.20pm on Thursday night.

The toddler was rushed to Children's Health Ireland hospital in Crumlin with serous injuries, but is now in stable condition.

The suspected driver of the scrambler, a man (19), was taken to St James' Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The scene was preserved for technical examination and the scrambler bike was removed from the scene before Gardaí arrived.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and Gardaí have now appealed for witnesses.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or for anyone with information on the location of the scrambler to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 6667200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," said a garda spokesperson.

