Toddler hospitalised after crash between scrambler and quad bike

A toddler is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision between a scrambler and quad bike.

The little boy was believed to have been sitting on a quad with a female adult, when the collision with the scrambler took place on Croftwood Crescent, Cherry Orchard, Dublin at around 7.20pm on Thursday night.

It’s understood the child is a boy who’s in a serious condition after the incident.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the toddler was taken to Crumlin Hospital.

A 19-year-old was treated at St James’ Hospital.









Online Editors