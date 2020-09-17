Toddler hospitalised after crash between scrambler and quad bike

| 10.5°C Dublin
A toddler is in a serious condition in hospital after a collision between a scrambler and quad bike.
The little boy was believed to have been sitting on a quad with a female adult, when the collision with the scrambler took place on Croftwood Crescent, Cherry Orchard, Dublin at around 7.20pm on Thursday night.
It’s understood the child is a boy who’s in a serious condition after the incident.
Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the toddler was taken to Crumlin Hospital.
A 19-year-old was treated at St James’ Hospital.
