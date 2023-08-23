Home > Irish News Today's news in 90 seconds - August 23rd Today's news in 90 seconds - August 23rd Darren HalleyYesterday at 12:47Today's news in 90 seconds. Latest Irish NewsSlow rollout of BusConnects plan is hampering physical activity levels, doctors warn'When the final child moves out, it really is the end of an era' - Arlene Harris on the 'bittersweet' feelings around her son going to college abroadShannon Estuary energy hub plan could lead to extinction of protected dolphins, conservation group warnsRevealed: the counties that issued most fines for parking on footpaths and dog foulingTiming of RSV jab’s release to public is unclear amid fears of winter virus surge‘Remember them, don’t be afraid to speak about them’: Derry native’s 100km swim of River Foyle a ‘celebration of life’'Outdated? I have never felt stronger in myself' - Rose of Tralee 2023 Róisín Wiley on life after the DomeCovid ‘Dubai Two’ to appeal High Court ruling in effort to avoid trial for breach of quarantine rules'People don’t believe if they report a crime it’s going to be solved, so stats don't matter. What you see with your eyes is what’s happening' - Dublin business owners on unsafe city streetsBurglary gangs and joyriders ‘intent on creating havoc on road network’ as gardaí ‘are told to stand down’ due to public safetyShow more Top StoriesGolfA quick 18 with RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley: ‘One day, I think I’m Tiger, the next I’m absolutely woeful’Irish News'Outdated? I have never felt stronger in myself' - Rose of Tralee 2023 Róisín Wiley on life after the DomeTravel NewsRyanair and Emirates are hiring cabin crew in Ireland – here are the salaries, perks and height restrictions Athletics‘It’s extra motivation for next year’ – Rhasidat Adeleke eyes Olympics after fourth place at world championships Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsYungblud says new song is ‘rallying cry’ after revealing childhood abuse04:10Celebrity NewsClaudia Winkleman, TV bosses to discuss media’s future at Edinburgh TV Festival03:46MusicLizzo’s lawyer accused of ‘victim shaming’ amid US lawsuit03:45GolfA quick 18 with RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley: ‘One day, I think I’m Tiger, the next I’m absolutely woeful’03:30GolfGort ladies seek Revive Active Four-Ball success03:30GolfCarew called up for Leinster in Interprovincials03:30GolfCecil Ewing: the eternal giant of amateur golf03:30GolfKeeling qualifies for Junior Ryder Cup in Rome03:30GolfMcAllister hits course record 62 at Sakonnet03:30GolfPowerscourt triumphs for Corcoran and Condren03:30