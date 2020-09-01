To the rescue: Brave kayaker climbs up cliff face twice to save two sheepdogs left stranded after fall

Our hero: Jeremy Worth with the two rescued sheepdogs Zoey and Alfie. Photo: Stephen Maguire

A man has been praised for his bravery after twice scaling a 61-metre cliff to rescue two stranded sheepdogs.

Jeremy Worth was enjoying a leisurely kayak with his friends Boyd Robinson and Pauric McGinty at Horn Head near the coastal village of Dunfanaghy in Co Donegal when they came to the dogs' rescue.

The three friends were chatting when they heard barking and noticed the sheepdogs trapped high above them on the cliff on Sunday morning.

The dogs, Zoey and Alfie, had got into difficulty while rounding up sheep with their owner on lands above the cliff.

They had tumbled down on to the cliffs and despite attempts by the farmer who owned them, they could not get back up again.

The three friends immediately paddled towards the bottom of the cliff to launch a rescue.

Determined

Jeremy, an orthodontist in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, decided the only way to get the dogs down was to scale the cliff.

However, when Jeremy reached the dogs he realised he could only take one down at a time.

He managed to retrieve one of the dogs, climbed back down the cliff and put it into his kayak before then handing it over to members of the local Sheephaven Sub-Aqua Club, who had also joined the rescue and were in a nearby boat.

With one of the dogs safe, a determined Jeremy went straight back up the cliff for the second time.

However, when he got there, the dog's owner was at the top of the cliff and Jeremy managed to get the dog to safety with its master.

Jeremy, Pauric and Boyd and the two dogs were all reunited at nearby Portnablagh Pier later with the dogs delighted to see their rescuer again.

Boyd said his friend Jeremy deserves all the credit for the rescue. He said: "We didn't even have time to hatch a plan to save the dogs.

"He was just straight up the cliff and I decided to film it.

"It was brave enough that Jeremy scaled the cliff once to get the first dog and hand it over to the Sheephaven Sub-Aqua lads, but to go up a second time was really brave.

"He didn't give a thought to his own safety.

"I don't think too many people would have done that.

"Everybody is safe and well and it was just great that we were in the right place at the right time to see the dogs and help them get down," he added.

