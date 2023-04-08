‘To all those people who were with me, thank you’ – Alanna Quinn Idris shares hopes for future despite horror attack

A young woman who lost an eye in a horrific street attack, has told how despite her struggles, she knows she is a “beautiful girl” with a bright future.

Dubliner Alanna Quinn Idris (18) told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ One’s Late Late Show that “Having to struggle so much” after the assault on December 30, 2021, in Ballyfermot, when she was 17, had been immensely challenging.

Ms Quinn Idris added: “All the surgeries, missing out on school, all the important events in my life shadowed by this, made me feel I’d rather not have woken up.

“Going through so much pain, is it even worth it? I’m not going to ever get it (her eye) back.”

Waves of post-traumatic stress wash over the young woman from time-to-time, as she admitted she questions why this happened to her.

However, with a determined smile, she said: “I’m a good looking girl, I do know this doesn’t take away from that.

“Obviously for myself, it’s something I have to look past. I see new people, they see me and I think ‘This wasn’t how I was supposed to look for the rest of my life.’ I can’t just flick a switch and make it all better,” she said.

Revealing her aspirations of working with elephants in Thailand and studying agricultural sciences, her interest in architecture and interior design, Ms Quinn Idris, smiled continuously while considering her future.

One man, Darragh Lyons (19), of Glenaulin, in Chapelizod, Dublin 20, was jailed for four and a half years last month for his role in what Judge Martin Nolan described as the “savage” attack on Ms Quinn Idris and her friend. Two other male suspects are before the courts in relation to the attack.

Speaking on The Late Late Show, Ms Quinn Idris made sure to thank the Irish public, after a national outpouring of support for her in the wake of the assault.

“I want to thank people for all the support I was given,” she said. “There was a vigil held where I live. All the people who showed up, all the people who contributed to the Go Fund Me, people who messaged me with kind words - I wanted to say thank you to all those people, all the people who were with me, thank you,” Ms Quinn Idris said.

She has more surgeries to go but Ms Quinn Idris told how she’s already working as a housekeeper in a hotel, where she has the pleasure of making hotel rooms “look pretty”.

With aspirations of travelling the world to see how different people live and to work with animals, Tubridy said he felt it was clear she has the “smarts” to succeed in life.

The presenter told her: “I can only wish you the brightest future.”

People united once again behind the young woman online, posting touching comments in Ms Quinn Idris’ honour.

One woman wrote on Twitter: “In awe of Alanna Quinn Idris. What an amazing young woman, with such incredible strength. I hope she gets to travel to Thailand and further. She deserves every good opportunity that comes her way.”

Another woman wrote: “What a beautiful woman Alanna Quinn Idris is. Such a devastating thing to happen to her but she will do great things in life she's deserves to shine.”

Another posted: “Can’t put into words how happy I am to see Alanna Quinn Idris smiling on the Late Late Show. Such a stunningly beautiful young woman with an even more beautiful soul. Wishing her every bit of happiness for the future.”