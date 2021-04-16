Titanic: Wreaths laid for victims on 109th anniversary

Tribute: A wreath laid at Belfast City Hall’s Titanic Memorial Garden for those who died in the sinking

A short service was held in Belfast yesterday to mark the 109th anniversary of the Titanic disaster.

The city's Lord Mayor, Alderman Frank McCoubrey, paid tribute to the lives lost on the ship, which sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

Mr McCoubrey took part in an online commemoration alongside Belfast Titanic Society president Susie Millar.

Ms Millar's great-grandfather helped build the Titanic and was also on board the ship when it sank on April 15, 1912, killing 1,517 passengers and crew.

The wreath-laying ceremony took place in the Titanic Memorial Garden at City Hall.

A short commemorative video marking the anniversary also appeared on the city council's website yesterday.

Speaking ahead of the service, Mr McCoubrey said: "We may not be able to gather in person, but it is important, as it is every year, to remember the lives that were lost on Titanic all those years ago."

Ms Millar said: "It's important that we, as a society, and we in the city of Belfast continue to hold this ceremony and to take those few minutes to think about those who were lost."

Built at Belfast's Harland and Wolff shipyard, the Titanic was making its first voyage from Southampton en route to New York when it sank.

