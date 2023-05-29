Tipperary teacher top of the class in style stakes at the Curragh

Breda Butler, right, wearing the outfit that won her best dressed prize at the Curragh, with style judge Jodie Wood. Photo: Lorraine O’Sullivan

A secondary school teacher picked racing over hurling and ended up winning in the style stakes at the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Weekend at the Curragh in Co Kildare yesterday.

However, landing the first racing summer style competition of the season almost wasn’t to be for Breda Butler from Drombane, outside Thurles, Co Tipperary.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, the win is totally unexpected. I only decided to come to the racing at the last minute, choosing the Curragh over the hurling in Semple Stadium where my beloved Tipperary team are playing today,” she said.

Fortunately for Ms Butler she made the right decision by heading to the Curragh where she caught the eye of judge Jodie Wood.

Ms Butler wore a yellow dress from Kimono, a Caithriona King hat and shoes by Melissa Kaye, all topped off with a YSL handbag. Her prize was a stay at the Cashel Palace Hotel and a magnum of Moet champagne.

On the track, the feature race, the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, was won by local trainer Dermot Weld with his hot favourite Tahiyra.