Tipperary Lotto winner had ‘sleepless nights’ while taking care of €1 million ticket

"I hid the ticket in an envelope, on top of a cupboard in the utility room and checked on it everyday until travelling up to Dublin."

A Tipperary Lotto winner said he had “some sleepless nights” looking after his ticket before claiming the €1 million prize.

The two-person syndicate – who wish to stay anonymous – bought the Daily Millions ticket from Spar in Borrisokane in Tipperary.

“We didn’t check the ticket until the day after the draw,” one half of the duo said. "My wife noticed that we had all the right numbers and we were just in complete disbelief. We couldn’t believe we’d become overnight millionaires.

“There were definitely some sleepless nights over the next couple days between trying to look after the ticket and letting the reality of the win really sink in.

"I hid the ticket in an envelope, on top of a cupboard in the utility room and checked on it everyday until travelling up to Dublin."

The pair said they were in “tip-top form” when arriving at the Lotto headquarters to collect their cheque.

They said a “holiday of a lifetime” was one of their top priorities in spending the money.

The pair won the top prize in the 2pm draw on April 15.

Meanwhile, a Kilkenny player won €42,531 on Wednesday night but is yet to claim their prize.

The winning ticket was purchased in the SuperValu store at Loughboy Shopping Centre just outside Kilkenny City.

Players in the area are being encouraged to check their tickets.

The Wednesday night winner narrowly missed out on the top prize of €7.5 million. They matched five numbers and the bonus ball.

The Lotto jackpot is estimated to now roll to an estimated €8 million if won on Saturday night.