A TIPPERARY hurler died after collapsing during a game in Semple Stadium last night.

Dillon Quirke (24) was stretchered off the field shortly before half time in Thurles on Friday.

A spokesman for the Tipperary GAA county board confirmed that the Clonoulty Rossmore player club died after he collapsed on the pitch during the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship match.

The match was brought to an immediate halt as Mr Quirke was attended to by players from his own team and opponents Kilruane, as well as the Knights of Malta.

Dillon, who had been playing at full forward before he collapsed 28 minutes into the game, was brought to the stadium’s medical unit before he was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

In a statement last night, Tipperary GAA said: “Tipperary GAA extends its heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family.

“Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.

Dillon Quirke. Photo: TipperaryGAA.ie / Facebook

Dillon Quirke. Photo: TipperaryGAA.ie

“Dillon became ill during Friday evening’s County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.”

The organisation added: “As a mark of respect to Dillon, Tipperary GAA have called off all games due to take place in the County Hurling Championships this weekend.”

There was an outpouring of grief last night as the news filtered through.

South Tipperary GAA said: “The thoughts of everyone connected with South Tipperary GAA are with everyone in Clonoulty-Rossmore tonight on the tragic passing of Dillon Quirke. Taken far too young. RIP.”

Fethard GAA said it was “shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tipperary and Clonoulty player Dillon Quirke. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Quirke family and the Clonoulty-Rossmore club.”

Dillon worked as a retail manager and played his first senior intercounty match against Limerick in the National Hurling League in January 2020.

He was a Munster minor hurling medal winner in 2015 and won Munster and All Ireland minor hurling medals in 2016, as well as an All Ireland under-21 hurling medal in 2018.

He also won five consecutive West Tipperary Senior hurling medals from 2016 to 2020 and a county senior hurling championship medal in 2018. He was also awarded a Dr Harty Cup medal with Thurles CBS in 2015.