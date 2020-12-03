Tipperary faithful are confident hope and history rhymes

Up for the match. Peter Ormsby who owns the ‘Knick Knack Shop’ in Clonmel Town. Photo by Steve Humphreys 2nd December 2020

The last time Tipperary competed in an All-Ireland football semi-final as Munster champions, Adolf Hitler was chancellor of Germany, Ireland was still a Free State and a pint of stout cost the princely sum of just five pence.

Which explains the euphoria now gripping the streets of Clonmel, a south Tipperary bastion of Gaelic football allegiance in a county where hurling is traditionally the defining passion.

Since that 1935 football triumph, Tipperary lost six Munster finals before finally reaching the promised land with a stirring victory over Cork last month in the Rebels’ own backyard – a victory made all the more special by Tipperary wearing commemorative jerseys to mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park.

For John Kennedy, the history-making Croke Park semi-final this weekend will bring mixed emotions – extreme pride in having three sons on the Tipperary panel and anguish at being unable to attend the match in person because of Covid-19 crowd restrictions.

John won All-Ireland hurling medals with the Premier County in 1989 and 1991 as a member of the great Babs Keating side.

But his three sons – Colman (26), Jack (23) and Conall (21) – all made their inter-county mark with a Gaelic football instead of a hurley.

"It is a very proud day for us. Not just for me and my family, but also for everyone involved in Gaelic football and the GAA in Tipperary," he said.

John runs the successful Kennedy Motors Toyota garage on the Cashel Road in Clonmel – and his premises was proudly festooned with blue-and-gold flags and bunting as part of the build-up to the big match.

Inside the showroom, one of the walls is proudly adorned by a framed Tipperary jersey worn during a victorious All-Ireland hurling final, while new cars were surrounded by Tipperary flags and bunting.

"It'll be a tough match, but they will do Tipperary proud," he said.

Back in 1935, Tipperary lost out by two points to Cavan in the All-Ireland semi-final with the Ulster county going on to win the Sam Maguire thanks to a four-point win over Leinster champions Kildare.

Remarkably, three of the four teams that competed in the 1935 semi finals – Tipperary, Cavan and Mayo – are again in play 85 years later.

Prior to 1935, Tipperary had won eight Munster football titles – with their victory over Cork last month delivering their first in 85 years and their 10th overall.

Tipperary have a total of four All-Ireland football crowns, the last of which came in the 1920 championship – although the final didn't take place until June 1922 due to the political upheaval of the time. That game also ranks as Tipperary’s last appearance in an All-Ireland football showcase.

Tipperary manager David Power said the Premier footballers aim to do their county proud in Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

“We have huge potential and we have to use the confidence from winning that Munster final in the right way. We will embrace the challenge against Mayo,” he said.

“I keep saying that we have to enjoy the occasion – go out and enjoy it because we’re in a very privileged position and we must honour that.”

Clonmel streets were abuzz with the unexpected thrill of an All-Ireland challenge in December.

Knick Knack store owner Peter Ormsby was doing a strong trade in Tipperary flags and bunting.

"There is great excitement around the place. I have been in Clonmel for 36 years and it is great to see the footballers getting such good support," he said.

Peter said the victory over Cork and the special 1920 jerseys worn by the Tipperary footballers in the Munster final was a key part in helping generate excitement.

Lifestyle Sports staff in Clonmel – Ava Lawrence, Amy Maher, Tommy Sheehan and Leon Madigan – said demand for Tipperary jerseys was currently running at levels normally seen during the peak hurling season of May-September.

"Everyone is really excited about Sunday – we will be cheering Tipp on all the way," Amy vowed.

Tommy said there was a great sense of excitement around the town as the footballers now carried the torch for the Premier County in the All-Ireland championship with the exit of the hurlers, the defending All-Ireland champions.

On the streets, fans were warning pundits not to write off Tipperary’s chances of causing an upset and making their first All-Ireland football final in a century.

"I don’t think the team have gotten anything like the credit they deserved after their Munster Championship win,” Sean Ryan said.

"They handily beat Cork and don’t forget that Cork knocked out Kerry who were one of the favourites for the Sam Maguire. They also beat them in Cork which counts for a lot.

"It will be a tough semi-final but I think Tipperary have a great chance. All they need is a little bit of luck on the day.”

