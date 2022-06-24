| 13.8°C Dublin

Tipperary couple deaths: Gardaí widen search to Australia for relatives of tragic pensioners

Post-mortem results help gardaí rule out murder-suicide 

The scene where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were found in a bungalow near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

The scene where the bodies of Nicholas and Hilary Smith were found in a bungalow near Cloneen, Co Tipperary. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Ken Foy and Ralph Riegel

The search for relatives of the tragic couple whose bodies were found in their home in Co Tipperary this week has extended to Australia.

Gardaí have made official enquires with Interpol and the UK police but also with authorities in Australia, where it is believed Nicholas Smith (81) and his wife Hilary (79) lived at one stage.

