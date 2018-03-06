'Tina would not go near those woods... she wouldn't even go near strange woods with me' - Richard Satchwell

The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell has said she wouldn't go near strange woodland by herself or in the company of anybody else, adding: "She wouldn't even go near strange woods with me".

The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell has said she wouldn't go near strange woodland by herself or in the company of anybody else, adding: "She wouldn't even go near strange woods with me".

Richard Satchwell told RTÉ's Prime Time how his wife is not a very trusting person.

He said he "can't imagine" her going to Mitchell's Wood outside Castlemartyr in east Cork, where gardai are currently carrying out an extensive search. "I don't believe Tina has ever been there. The only wood she ever trusted to go to is just outside Fermoy," he said.

Richard Satchwell with a photo of his wife Tina, who is missing from their home in Youghal. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

"I just know, and I can vouch for this now, Tina would not go near those woods on her own or in the company of anybody. She wouldn't even go near strange woods with me." Mr Satchwell said he has been reflecting on the time period leading up to his wife's disappearance, explaining how she was suffering from depression.

"I am my own worst critic. I have said it to Tina's friends today, and I said it to Tina's family, should I have gone to the doctor and explained how I was feeling about how she was and stuff like that. I have always gone by Tina's own wishes and she always made me promise not to let her get anti-depressants." He also said his wife is the kind of person who would not go down without putting up a fight.

"Say if somebody walked past Tina and insulted her... Tina would have her say," Mr Satchwell said. He then explained how he was the total opposite, and that's what attracted her to him.

"When we first met I was a lot bigger than I am now. It was my quietness [that attracted her to me], the fact she felt safe. I'm not the type of person to just fly off the handle. My arms have only ever held Tina in a loving manner."

Mr Satchwell said people in his local area have been coming up offering him support in recent days.

"I respect those kind of people who walk up to you and shake your hand. It's a nice gesture." Gardaí sealed off Mitchell's Wood and began a massive search operation after a phone call led to a tip that a person matching the description of missing Ms Satchwell was seen in the vicinity of the woods last year.

She was apparently accompanied by someone at the time. The caller saw a blonde-haired woman near the woods - but did not see her subsequently leave the area.

Mr Satchwell reported his wife missing four days after he last saw her on March 20, 2017. He left their Youghal home on an errand that day and his wife was not there when he returned. Mr Satchwell insisted he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance - and said he believes she left to deal with personal issues, possibly with the help of someone else.

Online Editors