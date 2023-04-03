‘Times have changed but Stormont is holding us back’, say peace babies sharing their 25th birthdays with the Good Friday Agreement

Kerrie Patterson and Erin McArdle were born in Northern Ireland in the moments after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. So what does it mean to them and how do they see the Northern Ireland of today?

Kerrie Hope Patterson with US senator George Mitchell at an event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

Nursing student Erin McArdle, from Ballymena, was one of the first babies born in Northern Ireland after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Photo: Peter Morrison

Northern Ireland is now at a stage where it has been in a peace process for almost as long as it was in conflict.

Almost 600,000 people in the North are currently aged 25 or under, and so have only ever grown up in a post-Troubles society.

For Kerrie Patterson and Erin McArdle, the upcoming ‘silver jubilee’ of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) is particularly significant, as it will also mark their 25th birthdays.

Kerrie, who hails from Lisburn, was born 25 minutes after the deal was signed, whilst Erin, who grew up in Ballymena, came into the world around 24 minutes after that.

Both young women are proud of their birth dates and collective history, but in particular, the chances they believe the GFA has afforded them.

It suits Kerrie well then, she says, that her middle name is Hope.

“The GFA marked the end of violence and that’s why my middle name, Hope, is so special to me,” she explained. “My life has been very different than it would have been had I been born before then, and I’m the first generation that knows nothing but peace. I was given every opportunity, I’m very grateful for that.”

Kerrie attended Wallace High School, before going on to study law and business at Trinity College Dublin. She still lives in Dublin, where she works as a corporate finance associate for well-known business firm, KPMG.

She loved growing up in Lisburn, loved school and loves Dublin too.

“I do have to say, I’m really grateful to my parents for not instilling in me any prejudice or any connotations towards either Protestants or Catholics,” she said. “It was great that they always encouraged me to try all equal opportunities and be friends and meet with people from all walks of life. I’m grateful for the upbringing that I had, as it was so inclusive.”

Erin too, who was raised as a Catholic, is appreciative of the cross-community aspects of her childhood through initiatives at her local community centre and school, St Patrick’s College, Ballymena.

She is now engaged to her partner of six years, Dean McAtamney, who comes from a mixed marriage background (not that it matters to either of them).

“I can honestly say it’s nothing I’ve ever thought about,” the paediatric nursing student told the Belfast Telegraph.

“A person is a person; it doesn’t really matter what they were or are. I can see it with our generation too; the older we get, the less important it is. In this day and age, it’s not really thought about.

“I went to a Catholic primary school and a lot of my friends to this day are from the Protestant community.”

Since Brexit and the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, there have been growing tensions within loyalist and unionist communities.

Just last week, MI5 raised the threat level in Northern Ireland from substantial to severe — only 12 months after it had been downgraded. The move follows a rise in attacks from dissident republicans in the last year.

And since devolution as we know it today began, Stormont has been without a functioning government for around 35pc of its lifespan. Despite this, both women are optimistic about the future of their home place.

Erin said: “When we look back before the GFA, it’s nothing like it was. There’s still the odd shooting and whatnot, but I go to Belfast for university and it’s the first place we would think to go for a night out. I wouldn’t be scared to jump on a train to Belfast, whereas even my grandparents say Belfast is the last place they would’ve been.

“Things like that absolutely have changed, and coming up to 25 years, I think that’s something that should be celebrated. It’s an amazing achievement, to look back and see how far we’ve come. But with no real government at the minute, that stops people from celebrating.

“The majority of people want to keep moving forward with the progress we’ve made, but without a government, it’s just holding everybody else back,” she continued.

Erin is currently in her second year of studying Children & Young People’s Nursing at Queen’s. She has completed work experience in Altnagelvin Hospital and is currently undergoing placement at Ballymena Health Centre.

“With healthcare at the minute, I see first-hand the amount of stress nurses, doctors and health assistants are all under. With the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, we need somebody [in government] to follow,” she said.

Kerrie added: “My generation has so many more things on our minds today in terms of celebrating diversity. That’s our focus.

“I always get asked in Dublin if I’ll ever move back to Belfast or back to the North, and the answer is always ‘absolutely’. I am really optimistic for Northern Ireland’s future as a country. It’s important to celebrate our progression whilst respectfully remembering the challenges the country faced.

“I hope we continue to embrace our unique history and culture, but I guess the big thing for me is getting Stormont back in action. The power sharing is really important, and things like education and healthcare really need a stable government in terms of progressing decisions.”