Timeline: Search for Jastine

Saturday May 19 - Just after 5pm, Jastine Valdez finishes work in Bray and takes the bus home to Enniskerry.

About 6pm, Jastine gets off the bus and begins walking along the R760 Kilcroney Road towards her home outside Enniskerry.

6.15pm: A woman who was driving along the R760 with her teenage children spots a woman matching Jastine’s description being assaulted and bundled into a black Nissan Qashqai car with a 171D registration.

She immediately phones 999 to report the incident to gardaí, who attend immediately and close off the road. Gardaí begin to comb the area.

The scene of the fatal shooting in Cherrywood, Co Dublin

7pm: About 7pm, gardaí subsequently receive a report of a woman “in distress” in a car in Dalkey.

Meanwhile, Jastine’s family begin to become concerned about their only daughter, who is usually regularly in contact with her parents and who has not returned home after work in Bray. After 11pm, they report her missing to gardaí and a family liaison officer is appointed to assist them during the distressing time. Sunday May 20 Around 6am: A divisional search party was sent out at first light and officers found Jastine’s mobile phone and some other personal belongings including a bag near where she had been abducted.

12.45pm: Gardaí issue an appeal for information about the disappearance of Philippine national Jastine Valdez.

4.40pm: Gardaí release details of the black Nissan Qashqai car, saying it had the registration number 171 D 20419.

Detectives say they want to speak to the owner and the driver of the vehicle. They advise members of the public not to approach the car.

5.30pm: Gardaí hold a media briefing regarding the disappearance of the young student in Enniskerry. After 8pm, it emerges that there is an ongoing garda operation near computer giant Dell’s offices in Cherrywood, Co Dublin.

The black Nissan Qashqai had been spotted in Cherrywood and gardaí immediately attend the scene. A man is surrounded but produces a knife and appears to threaten someone at the scene. Gardaí warn the man to drop his weapon but he refuses and is shot dead. Gardaí confirm the search continues for Jastine.

