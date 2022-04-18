Timeline of the Dr Tony Holohan Trinity fiasco

August 2021 – Chief medical officer Tony Holohan first indicates he wants to consider future options. He speaks to Department of Health secretary general Robert Watt and secretary in the Department of the Taoiseach, Martin Fraser. Both support him and offer help. It would involve a public policy role outside of the department.

February 2022 – Dr Holohan has detailed discussions with the third-level sector about strengthening the knowledge and practice of public health leadership. A proposal for professorship emerges. The aim was collaboration between universities and the health sector, and stronger links with the WHO and the EU.

February 25 – Dr Holohan formally seeks support for secondment to Trinity College and informs Mr Fraser of his request.

March 2022 – Mr Watt tells Mr Fraser he is working on details around Dr Holohan’s “secondment” and funding it.

March 16 – Mr Watt writes a letter of intent to Trinity provost Linda Doyle saying it is proposed the department would commit to €2m a year until Dr Holohan’s retirement as part of the package. Dr Holohan would retain his €187,000 salary. He includes a draft press release to be issued when the appointment is announced. Professor Doyle acknowledges the letter, and agrees to contents on behalf of Trinity two days later.

March 23 – The Trinity College board approves new academic post of Professor of Public Health Strategy and Leadership.

March 25 – The Department of Health announces Dr Holohan will be taking up professorship in July but no mention of secondment.

April 8 – Taoiseach pauses process and seeks report.

April 9 – Dr Holohan says he will not be taking post, but will retire in July.