Timeline of a scandal: How RTÉ pay row erupted and brought about Ryan Tubridy’s downfall

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly leaving Leinster House after a parliamentary committee hearing into the RTÉ pay controversy. Photo: PA

RTÉ’s top earner, Ryan Tubridy, will officially not be returning to the airwaves.

The scandal over Tubridy’s payments has rolled on for the past three months, forcing RTÉ executives to answer to the Public Accounts Committee, while highlighting RTÉ’s lavish spending habits.

On February 15, RTÉ published a list of wages of earners for 2020 and 2021. Tubridy topped the list at €440,000 in 2021 and €466,250 in 2020.

It emerged that the broadcaster received €345,000 over the past five years that was not publicly declared before.

On June 22, the RTÉ board issued a bombshell statement detailing hidden payments made to Tubridy from 2017-22. His earnings had been under-declared by RTÉ to the tune of €345,000, partly as a result of a deal worth €150,000 with Renault Ireland that had been curiously underwritten by RTÉ.

The issue came to light during a routine internal audit, which was then reported to RTÉ’s Audit and Risk Committee. It asked Grant Thornton to carry out a full review, which was presented to the board on June 16.

On June 22, the RTÉ board also took the decision to take Tubridy off air from his RTÉ Radio 1 show.

The next day the board confirmed the then director general Dee Forbes had been suspended from her employment on Wednesday, June 21, a day before the financial revelations were made public.

Previously, RTÉ had been appealing for extra funding, having insisted it had introduced cost-cutting measures, including slashing the payments to its top 10 presenters. An external review into their salaries also got under way.

In a statement at the time, Tubridy said he was “surprised” to learn about “errors” in the public stated payments received from RTÉ.

“It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTÉ have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTÉ and I have no involvement in RTÉ’s internal accounting treatment or RTÉ’s public declarations in connection with such payments,” he said.

Tubridy issued a second statement on June 23, a more contrite statement apologising for his “error of judgment”, and not asking more questions about incorrect figures about his earnings being published.

The revelations over recent weeks have highlighted RTÉ’s lavish spending habits. Photo: PA

On June 24, Culture Minister Catherine Martin announced a review on RTÉ corporate culture and suspension of licence fee reforms, while on June 26, Forbes resigned as director general with immediate effect.

RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh apologised for this “egregious breach of trust with the public”.

As the revelations came to light, RTÉ staff held a number of protests expressing their hurt and anger at the payment revelations.

During the coming days, RTÉ executives appeared before an Oireachtas Media Committee and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where the public heard details of barter accounts in London, used to run through the Renault Ireland payments marked “consultancy fees”.

It was also revealed that the total cost of RTÉ hosting three Renault events with Tubridy last year was almost €70,000.

During the grilling, the public heard of RTÉs spending habits, including €1.6m on wining and dining corporate clients with concert trips, golf outings and visits to private members area in London.

Tubridy and his agent, Noel Kelly, appeared before the PAC committee on July 11. Tubridy said: “I am truly sorry for all of this and for any part, consciously or unconsciously, that I may have played.”

This week the second long-awaited Grant Thornton report on payments made by RTÉ to Tubridy between 2017 and 2019 was finally published by the station.

The report highlighted how RTÉ ignored its own payroll system to understate Tubridy’s salary and said the presenter was entitled to a bonus of €120,000, but he waived it. However, questions remained over the Renault deal.